"I'll fix you like I'm fixing Budlight" - Sean Strickland drags Sean O'Malley's open marriage into angry Twitter rant at the NELK Boys

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on the NELK Boys and dragged Sean O'Malley's open marriage into his fiery rant. Taking to social media, the UFC middleweight champion slammed the popular YouTubers for excessively ingratiating themselves to the UFC bantamweight champion.

Strickland is widely known as one of the most outspoken athletes on the UFC roster and rarely shies away from voicing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues. While he's a controversial personality himself, Strickland has made it clear that he holds a very low opinion of the NELK Boys.

The polarizing group of YouTubers recently hosted Sean O'Malley on their Full Send Podcast and discussed his non-monogamous marriage. During their conversation, the hosts seemed to readily agree with everything 'Sugar' said, and Sean Strickland wasn't happy about it. He tweeted:

"Watched a NELK Boys podcast, and I find it so ironic that the NELK BOYS own a beer company that is marketed to dads (MEN) when they- 1. Don't have kids, and 2. They act like little bi***es and push filth. I wish I could have been there for that pandering brainstorming session. Genius."

Taking shots at Sean O'Malley, 'Tarzan' followed up with another tweet. He wrote:

"Sean O'Malley, 'I didn't care if anyone f****ed my girl before the belt but now I'm a Top G, and now it ruins my reputation.' Nelk Boys, 'Yeah, you're the man.' Gulp, gulp, gulp... swallow, lol... Weak and pathetic."

Sean Strickland vs. NELK Boys beef: 'Tarzan' continues to flame YouTube stars, threatens to start rival beer company

Sean Strickland is clearly not a fan of the NELK Boys and continues to drag them through the mud on social media. The UFC middleweight king took aim at Happy Dad, the beer company marketed by the YouTube stars, and promised to fix them like he "fixed" Bud Light.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Strickland has fired shots at the popular social media influencers and podcasters. He also flamed them for pandering to infamous 'Manosphere' influencer Andrew Tate during a podcast recording and berated them for their content.

After posting tweets dragging Sean O'Malley's relationship, Sean Strickland took aim at Happy Dad beer company. Threatening to found a rival beer firm, he tweeted:

"Happy Dad.... You say you market to fathers but you have boys selling your beer. You sure you're not marketing to children?!! Don't worry I'll fix you like I'm fixing budlight. Actually f**k it I'm starting a beer company... lmao."

Strickland is set to face Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title fight at UFC 297 in January 2024 in Canada.