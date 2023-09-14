"You have no values" - Sean Strickland calls NELK Boys 'moral-less' to their face for following 'con-artist' Andrew Tate

It's safe to say Sean Strickland isn't a fan of the NELK Boys. The UFC's new middleweight king recently sounded off on the viral YouTubers for idolizing personalities like Andrew Tate and called them immoral for giving him a platform.

Strickland is widely known as one of the UFC's most outspoken fighters and is notorious for expressing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive issues. While 'Tarzan' is undoubtedly a controversial figure himself, he's made it very clear that he has a very low opinion of Tate.

In the past, Sean Strickland slammed the polarizing 'manosphere' influencer for running a s*x cam business and cheating 'weak, vulnerable young men for money'. Given Andrew Tate's reputation within pop culture, he's often invited to speak on podcasts, and the NELK Boys are among his favorite hosts.

During a recent conversation with the viral content creators on the Full Send podcast, Sean Strickland brutally slammed them for following Andrew Tate. He said:

"Here's the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moral-less men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models. So you latch on to a piece of s**t like Tate... Andrew Tate is a con artist."

Sean Strickland slams Andrew Tate for allegedly running a s*x cam business

The NELK Boys podcast wasn't the first time Sean Strickland has sounded off on Andrew Tate. 'Tarzan' previously slammed the controversial influencer for running a s*x cam business with the intention of cheating men out of large sums of money.

'Cobra' is undeniably among the most talked-about personalities on social media today. The infamous 'manosphere' activist peaked on the internet due to his extreme opinions on what masculinity should look like and for advocating an "alpha male" lifestyle like his own.

In the past, Andrew Tate has admitted to exploiting men on the internet by pretending to be a woman. He outlined his modus operandi during one of his first conversations with the NELK Boys and claimed to text his male victims while posing as the woman seen on the webcams.

During a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Sean Strickland blasted Tate for exploiting women and men while advocating "true" masculinity. Urging young men not to idolize Tate, he said:

"He's more of a con artist. He's found a better con, and it works... Here's the thing: if you're behind a keyboard and you're pretending to be a woman... Andrew Tate might be a f***ing fa**ot. Got a little g*y in him... He's a w**re. Andrew Tate's a f***ing piece of sh*t."

