"Human embodiment of a bag of sh*t" - Sean Strickland urges fans to stop looking up to 'POS' Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland is seemingly not a fan of Andrew Tate. The UFC middleweight contender recently went off on 'Top G' and called for his followers to stop looking up to the controversial influencer.

Strickland is widely known as one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster and is known for confidently voicing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues. 'Tarzan' recently reacted to a video of John Lovell, founder of The Warrior Poet Society, breaking down Tate's lies and dishonesty during his recent interviews with Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

Sean Strickland took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the video and put Andrew Tate on blast for his deceitful behavior. Sharing a YouTube clip, he wrote:

"Andrew Tate is the definition of a POS. Literal human embodiment of a bag of sh*t... Y'all need to stop looking up to this human POS."

youtu.be/uLqCS0esFPE Andrew Tate is the definition of a POS. Literal human embodiment of a bag of shit....... Yall need to stop looking up to this human POS......

The Romanian anti-organized crime unit arrested Andrew Tate and his brother during a raid at their residence last December. After spending over three months in jail and subsequent house arrest, the brothers were charged with human trafficking, rape, and conspiracy to form a criminal syndicate last month.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is riding a two-fight win streak and could be looking at a potential title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on September 9 in Sydney.

Strickland is working on getting his visa sorted so he can go to Australia.



293 #MMA

Fans react to Sean Strickland lambasting Andrew Tate on social media

Sean Strickland has always championed independent thinking, and the ever-controversial middleweight harshly condemned Andrew Tate recently. As mentioned above, 'Tarzan' wasn't happy about Tate scamming men with his brand of aggressive masculinity.

After Strickland posted the tweet criticizing Tate, many fans and users took to the comments section to express their thoughts. While the majority sided with 'Tarzan,' some tried to defend the criminally-charged influencer.

One user joked:

"Careful bro they might start calling you woke because you talk smack about their lord and savior."

One fan praised Sean Strickland and wrote:

"Damn huge W."

Another fan wrote:

"Rare Strickland W."

One user hilariously asked:

"Was it the app or the $100 comic book that gave it away?"

One fan opined:

"Holy Sean W, I think He deserves the Title Shot after that."

One user tried defending Tate, stating:

"I’m not sayin' he’s a great person, but his overall message to young men isn’t near as bad as most the things they are being told."

Another fan fired shots at Strickland for insulting Andrew Tate and wrote:

"Ironic coming from you. You are a bigger piece of sh*t, IMO."