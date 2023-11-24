Get PS5 for $349 at Target Black Friday Sale: How to claim, terms and conditions, and more

The Sony PS5 is available on Target for $349 for this Black Friday sale. Normally, the PlayStation 5 is available for $500, but if you have a Target Circle membership, you can get 30% off on the non-slim model. For technology enthusiasts and gamers, this Black Friday sale has tons of offers, and if you've been eyeing the Sony PS5, this is a deal you shouldn't miss.

This article will discuss the details of Target's 30% off deal on the PlayStation 5.

Black Friday Deal on PS5 can be availed by Target Circle members

Expand Tweet

This deal is already live on Target, and users can visit the company's website to purchase the popular gaming console at a discount. Those interested in this PS5 holiday sale deal must be quick to purchase it, as the offer will expire today, November 24, 2023, at 11:59 pm PST.

How to claim the PS5 deal

This offer will only be available if you shop in-store or order online for store pickup. It also does not apply to PlayStation 5 bundles or PlayStation 5 digital consoles. Additionally, you need to be a part of Target's Circle Loyalty Program. You can sign up for the Circle Program from the app or the website free of cost.

To get the offer, you need to follow the steps below:

Go to the link: Target Circle offer on PS5.

Click on the 'Save Offer' button on the website

This will redirect you to log in with your account

After logging in, you can buy the product as usual after selecting the suitable payment details

As mentioned earlier, this Target deal will expire in a few hours. Thus, if you're interested in buying the discounted PS5, you must claim the offer as soon as possible due to the odds of its stock running out.

Terms and conditions on the Target Circle PS5 Black Friday Deal

Terms and conditions for the Target Circle Black Friday Deal (Image via Target)

Here are the details on the terms and conditions for this Target Circle Deal:

Valid both online and in-store. Unless otherwise specified, each Target Circle promotion is good for up to 99 qualifying items per transaction.

6 Target Circle transactions per day and 1 Target Circle account per transaction are the limits.

The offer is null and void if reproduced, scanned, changed, transferred, bought, sold, or restricted by law.

The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PST. Not redeemable for earlier purchases.

Not every store may carry the item(s). Restricted stock; no rain checks.

The value of the item purchased may not exceed the offer value. Discount applied at the checkout. No cash value.

Items sold and shipped by Target PlusTM Partners are not included, nor are clearance items.

Competitive price matches cannot be paired with Target Circle incentives; see Target.com/PriceMatch for complete terms.

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.