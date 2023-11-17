Black Friday deals: PS5 disc edition drops to less than £380

The original PS5 disc edition from 2020 has been massively discounted ahead of the Black Friday sale next week. In the United Kingdom, you can now grab the gaming machine for just £379, making it the cheapest offer so far this generation. The best deal is available with third-party retailers who still have leftover stock of the standard edition PlayStation 5s. Besides, Sony is also offering discounts on the 2020 variants on their official website despite having launched the newer Slim options.

Almost three years ago, the PS5 disc edition debuted for £449 in the UK. Thus, the current deal means great savings. The console is almost the same as the newly launched slimline revisions other than slightly less storage (825 GB vs. 1 TB) and a bigger footprint. You can expect similar versions while paying significantly less.

The PS5 disc edition for £380 is a superb deal for gamers

Ever since the PlayStation 5 debuted, it has nearly maintained its £449 ($499) price with rare drops below the advertised MSRP. However, Sony is going deals galore this Black Friday season with multiple deals on both the console and bundles that pack some of the latest video games with the PS5.

On Sony's official website, you can pick up the PS5 disc edition for £389.99, the launch price for the all-digital variant. Besides this, the standard edition is also being bundled with Spider-Man 2 and EA FC 24. These bundles are available for £409.99, which equates to just £20 extra per game.

That said, the best price on the PlayStation 5 disc edition currently is £379.99. Two retail stores, EE and Very, are currently offering the console at this price, according to a VGC report. We recommend picking up the console from any of these stores for the best discounts this Black Friday.

The current promotion on the standard edition might act as a buffer to clear pending stock before the slimline variants are introduced to the UK sometime in the upcoming few months. The console was launched in the United States last week and will be available for £479.99 for the disc edition in the UK.