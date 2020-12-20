Raftaar x Fortnite: All you need to know

Fortnite has just announced an official collaboration with Indian rapper Raftaar. One of his songs, 'Click Pow Get Down', has been featured as a Music Pack in the game.

Fortnite has been doing a lot of collaborations recently. It has emerged as a platform for artists to showcase their talent and reach a wider spectrum of audience.

Starting from the online in-game concerts with Travis Scott and Marshmello to using the Party Royale mode for upcoming artists to showcase their talents in the game.

Raftaar's Fortnite collab paves the way for more artists

Fortnite has recently added the Music Pack 'Click Pow Get Down' to every players' inventory, if they had the Bhangra Boogie emote redeemed from the One Plus device. It was the first Indian-themed item in the game, and many players were thrilled about the announcement.

After that, Raftaar got his Music Pack inside the game for free, and a Nana Dance spray to accompany it. This is a good achievement for both the Indian music industry and many other artists who may also make their way to the game in the future.

Despite this being a good thing, many players in the community were rather surprised by the collaboration. Fortnite didn't announce anything and silently dropped the Music Pack into the eligible players' accounts.

Moreover, Raftaar's Music Pack didn't even come out in the item store, which could upset many Indian fans who wanted to own this Music Pack. It might come out in the future as a purchaseable Music Pack.

