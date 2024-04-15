A clip of popular GeoGuessr content creator Trevor "Rainbolt" getting the correct location while spectating and commentating for the GeoGuessr World Cup EMEA Regional finals has gone viral on social media, especially because both the Grand Finalists got the answer wrong. The match was between Spaniard Topotic and Frenchman Kratsooo.

The moment went viral on social media after a clip of the commentator getting the answer right garnered thousands of views from viewers. For those unaware, GeoGuessr is a game where players are expected to guess which geographical position is on the screen as closely as possible. It has become highly popular over the last couple of years, and the developers have been organizing a World Cup since 2021.

The 2024 edition regional competitions are currently underway, with the EMEA section concluding today. However, during the Grand Finals to determine who gets the $5k prize, the finalists Topotic and Kratsooo provided wrong answers whereas Raibolt, who was just a commentator, got it right after looking at the image.

"There's an Australia sign": Rainbolt shouted the answer while commentating GeoGuessr EMEA Regional Grand Finals

Granted Trevor is a highly popular figure in the GeoGuessr community, with clips of his extraordinary talent of correctly answering questions in the game garnering millions of views on YouTube and X. Viewers were especially amused that he had guessed that the location being shown in the Round 1 of Game 5 as Australia.

Rainbolt had immediately guessed that it was Australia before the image was even shown to the players:

"Australia, I think, should be."

However, Kratsooo locked in Brazil right off the bat, and the commentator was left baffled:

"No, no. Why did he just do Brazil? Wait, why did he go Brazil?"

Rainbolt also noted that there was an Australian sign in the image:

"Topotic make a good guess here, you can pick up points! There is a sign in the background, there is an Australian sign in the distance, is nobody seeing it? There is an Australia sign!"

Timestamp 7:43:27

However, Topotic started guessing a location in the United States of America.

After both the players locked in their guesses, it was revealed that Australia was the answer and even his fellow commentator acknowledged that Rainbolt could have become the winner of the GeoGuessr EMEA Regional Grand Finals if he participated:

"Trevor, you would have been our Grand Finals champion!"

Topotic would eventually go on to win the neck-and-neck match.