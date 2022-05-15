Raji: An Ancient Epic's Enhanced Edition announced: Release date, platforms and more

Raji: An Ancient Epic from the Pune-based Nodding Heads Games drew a lot of attention back in 2017. While gameplay took cues from games like Ico and Prince of Persia, the game turned heads thanks to its Hindu mythological setting.

Given the infancy of the indie gaming scene in the subcontinent, the eventual 2020 release was a monumental step for the Indian gaming industry.

While Raji generally received average reviews, it was still enough of a success for the team to announce an Enhanced Edition. Nodding Heads have now shared an update detailing the upcoming launch date for the PC version. The Enhanced Edition will be duly released May 24, 2022.

What does Raji: An Ancient Epic - Enhanced Edition include and what platforms will it arrive on?

Raji: An Ancient Epic - Enhanced Edition is set to include a myriad of changes and tweaks compared to the original game. There will be inclusions such as:

Hindi language voiceovers: These can be toggled and add an authentic flair to the narration of the game. It was a much requested feature by Indian fans so it's great to see that developers are listening to the community.

New game modes: No details on what these are at the moment but the studio should shed some light as the Enhanced Edition release date nears.

Revamped gameplay: Another vague element but it should be safe to assume that it is about balance tweaks as well as further refinement and polish towards the combat and platforming.

The Enhanced Edition will only be released for PC on May 24 with consoles to follow soon after. However, fans should be pleased to know that this upgrade will be free to all existing owners of the original game across all platforms, i.e. PC, PS4, XB1 and Nintendo Switch.

What is Raji: An Ancient Epic about?

First released in August 2020 as a Nintendo Switch timed exclusive, it tells the tale of the titular Raji - a young girl thrust into battle between gods and demons. After her younger brother Golu is kidnapped by demons commanded by the evil Mahabalasura, she must embark on a journey to bring him back.

Witnessing her strong will and courage, she is chosen by the deities Durga and Vishnu to wield mystical weapons and is destined to bring justice to the wicked.

Gameplay is an isometric action-adventure where the girl traverses many scenic dungeons while platforming across pillars and chasms. This journey is perilous too, thanks to the forces of evil that try to stop her.

With an assortment of holy weapons and a skill tree at her disposal, she can demonstrate her unbreakable resolve in fast paced hack & slash combat against several enemy types and bosses.

The platforming and combat action is punctuated by pockets of storytelling segments where the two gods narrate various tales from Hindu folklore with the means of beautifully painted murals.

This is definitely the highlight of the game and garnered a larger interest in the setting from audiences new to the culture.

