Ranked mode in Call of Duty: Warzone coming later this summer

According to Creative Lead at Raven Software, Josh Bridge, ranked play is what Call of Duty: Warzone players "need" at the moment. In the same breath, he made a point to mention that the developers wanted to make sure that they implemented it well.

While it’s been known since March 2022 that Raven Software has been working on a ranked mode, its release date has been in limbo. That’s still the case, but a recent leak hints at ranked play coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the summer.

Call of Duty: Warzone's ranked mode will likely release in the summer

The leaker who shared the information on Warzone’s future ranked mode is @TheGhostOfHope. In the past, they’ve had a reliable track record for leaks pertaining to Call of Duty, but readers should still take what they say with a grain of salt.

According to TheGhostOfHope, ranked mode will be released for Call of Duty: Warzone before the remake of Modern Warfare II. More importantly, the ranked mode in Warzone will be used as a testing ground for Warzone 2:

“Ranked mode for current Warzone is coming before MWII releases. Will not be a full fledged ranked mode but will be THE blueprint they use going into Warzone 2. Will be released on Current Warzone for testing purposes. Caldera only. Doesn’t look like it’ll be released for FK/RI.”

They also mentioned that the implementation of ranked mode in Warzone is limited. It will only use Caldera, excluding both Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island. As to how the ranking system will work, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Activision implement a system similar to the one used in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The most important information missing from the leak is a solid release date. The leak only mentioned that the release would be before Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. MW2 is coming on October 28, 2022, and the latter is launching in late 2022, both of which are only a few short months away.

If Activision and Raven Software are hoping to implement a fully-fledged ranked mode in Warzone 2, the ranked mode in Warzone should come in the summer. Or, at the very least, at the end of the summer to ensure several months of solid testing take place before Warzone 2 drops.

Call of Duty: Warzone has had its ups and downs in terms of player engagement ever since it was released. The ranked mode will likely help the game widen its dedicated playerbase.

