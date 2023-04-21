Rapper Soulja Boy has been unbanned from Twitch after more than a year

DeAndre "Soulja Boy" has finally been unbanned on Twitch after being suspended for 16 months. The popular American rapper has had a rather unique track record of suspensions on the platform. On December 10, 2021, he was banned for barely five minutes; however, on the same day, he was banned again, and this time, the suspension lasted until earlier today, April 21, 2023.

The precise reason for Soulja Boy's initial suspension remains uncertain. In fact, back in 2021, the rapper took to Twitter to express his intention to take legal action against Twitch due to the unexplained nature of the ban.

What did Soulja Boy do? Rapper unbanned after a year and four months

The specific reason for Soulja Boy's ban remains unclear to this day. Some of his fans speculated that he might have been suspended for developing his own streaming platform.

Following his sudden ban, the rapper took to his Twitter account to express his intentions to pursue a legal battle against the Amazon-owned platform. He wrote (now deleted):

"I can’t believe Twitch can just ban you without any proof or explanation. This doesn’t feel right. I gotta sue these people."

He also wrote (also deleted):

"I need the best lawyer money can buy dm me I got millions I wanna sue twitch I feel like they racist they ban me without no explanation I will not stand for this."

After his rant, he expressed regret for his outburst and issued an apology on Twitter (December 17). He wrote:

"Just spoke with twitch I would like to send an apology to the entire staff and community. It’s their decision let’s just see what happens. Thanks for your support."

It is worth mentioning that the rapper recently retweeted a post regarding Kai Cenat's suspension, in which he indicated that he is still banned:

Fans react to the news

Numerous fans expressed their reactions on Twitter, with many comically suggesting that Soulja Boy has now become the first rapper to be unbanned on Twitch. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Soulja Boy boasts an impressive following of over 448K on his Twitch account, making him one of the most popular rappers on the platform. Since his return, he has already hosted a couple of live streams and posted multiple clips for his fans to enjoy.

