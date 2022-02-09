What is Soulja Boy's net worth? Fortune explored as rapper launches Soulja Stars with limited edition shoes

American rapper Soulja Boy recently introduced a new footwear line, Soulja Stars. The line launched three new colorways of high-top sneakers.

Priced at $279, the shoes have been launched in partnership with AliveShoes. The platform offers professional facilities as well as assistance for designing and producing shoe lines from scratch.

Soulja Stars can be purchased from the official AliveShoes website. The platform takes all responsibility for production and logistics, and operates in Le Marche, Italy.

Shoes from the rapper’s collection showcase leather uppers fixed with two metallic star-studded velcro straps instead of shoe laces. Furthermore, the shoes are detailed with a transparent $OULJA label stamped on the elongated tongue. The white midsole is wrapped in a rubber outsole that stretches out upwards at distinct angles.

For now, the sneakers have been launched in White/Black, Green/Black, and Black/Yellow colorways. Each pair is incorporated with unique elements like zebra print and faux-crocodile-leather overlays.

What is Soulja Boy's net worth?

As reported by CelebrityNetWorth, the 31-year-old American rapper, producer, actor, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $30 million. DeAndre Cortez Way, aka Soulja Boy, has given enormous hits during his career since debuting in September 2007.

Way’s first single Crank That (Soulja Boy) was number one on the charts. The song topped the hit list in the United States and was at its peak for seven non-consecutive weeks starting September 2007.

In the year 2012 alone, the artist earned more than $7 million. The rapper was also featured in Forbes. The magazine placed him among the Hip Hop Cash Kings for the year.

Soulja Boy also owns a house in Agoura Hills, California, located on the outskirts of Los Angeles. He formerly owned a property in McDonough, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, which he sold in 2010.

The rapper owns an expensive car collection. As per BornRich, Soulja Boy possesses Chrysler 300, Bugatti, Bentley Mulsanne, Porsche 991, and a Lamborghini.

In 2021, he added two more lavish cars to his sky-high collection, where one was $200,000 worth Maybach Truck, the other was McLaren GT which was his birthday present from Ray J.

Not long ago, the rapper flaunted his shopping sprees while speaking to PageSixStyle. Ticking off a few of his recent purchases, he said,

“I went to the jewelry store, bought a watch for like $30,000. Got a chain for like $20,000. For Louis Vuitton, [I’ll spend] $25,000 to $70,000.”

In other news, Soulja Boy’s six-episode documentary, The Life of Draco, was recently released on Revolt TV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lately, the Money Challenge has been trending where rappers spell out words in cash. The two rappers Soulja Boy and 50 Cent claimed themselves to be the first to complete the challenge years back.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika