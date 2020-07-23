Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal and more to launch Twitch live streaming channel

Twitch, owned by Amazon, is one of the most popular streaming platforms for gaming-related content. However, Twitch is now looking to add Sports as one of the categories on the platform.

Twitch rose to fame as one of the first streaming platforms exclusively dealing with gaming content. Popular streamers such as Dr DisRespect, Ninja and Shroud got their start on Twitch.

Over the years, Twitch's growth has been incremental, and it has established itself as the dominant platform for streaming videogames.

However, more Sports have started to make their way over to Twitch, from football to MMA. Amazon has been moving forward with establishing dominance in the sports genre of streaming as well.

Amazon previously streamed the Premier League for free on Twitch, along with several other sports and leagues. Twitch has just launched a new category called 'Sports' which will live stream several of the world's most prominent leagues, across various sports.

Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal and more to stream on Twitch

Along with being a platform for various leagues to live stream their events online, to a relatively large audience, Twitch is also a great platform for individual personalities and teams.

F1 Driver Lando Norris, who currently drives for the McLaren Racing Team, garnered quite a following on Twitch by streaming regularly.

Popular football clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Arsenal are few of the many confirmed to be streaming content on Twitch.

Twitch's new category for Sports opens up a lot of possibilities, and Amazon is looking to dominate in the space as they did with gaming. There is already a vast amount of Sports content on Twitch such as NBA and UFC, and the influx of more sports and leagues will be extremely beneficial for the platform.

