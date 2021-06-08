Red Bull announces Dirt Bike Unchained Xtrme Challenge, starting on June 8th

Red Bull recently announced the new Xtrme Challenge for Dirt Bike Unchained. The challenge starts on June 8th and will continue until July 5th.

Players can sign up to the link inside the game to participate in this Challenge and they will earn prizes as per their performance on a Weekly and monthly basis. The competition will continue for 1 month.

Dirt Bike Unchained is a free-to-play motor-racing game that delivers an authentic experience on two wheels for mobile devices. The game is available on both Android and iOS devices. Android users may go to this website to download the game.

This game gives the players the experience to ride incredibly fast, pull off epic jumps and style out wild tricks, just like professional players do in the circuit.

However, Red Bull has announced the new Xtrme Challenge within the Dirt Bike Unchained. The competition will run from June 8th to July 5th. Each week, players will race on a different bike and compete for the fastest time. Players will earn event points for each race. The better the time they clock in the race, the more points they will earn.

The Xtreme Challenge will feature a weekly leaderboard and an overall leaderboard. The top 3 of each week and the top 3 of the overall leaderboard will win Red Bull Racing Merchandise as prizes.

¿Listo para la XTRME RACE? Descarga Dirt Bike Unchained, demuestra que eres de los mejores y participa por un premio. pic.twitter.com/QOMpgs3s8K — Red Bull Perú (@redbullperu) June 2, 2021

How to participate in the Xtrme Challenge?

To participate in this challenge, players just need to follow some simple steps.

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Sign up with the link in the game and compete in the races.

However, the registration link will be available on June 8th. The tournament will start on June 8th and will continue until July 5th in India. It is a great opportunity for mobile gamers in India to win a Red Bull Racing Merchandise.

