12 teams qualify for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship  

Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship qualifiers have come to an end, and the 12 finalists for the LAN event in Madrid have been decided.

With over 300 universities and colleges taking part from over 50 countries, it is a great opportunity for students to showcase their skillset on the big stage and gain some experience.

A total of 20 national champions faced against each other in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship Qualifiers on June 5th and 6th. All the matches were best-of-three ties.

Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship on July 17th and 18th

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship will be held in Madrid, Spain, on July 17th and 18th.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the tournament:

#1 - Mama's Boys (New Zealand):

Mama's Boys from New Zealand qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship. They beat Australia's RMIT Black in the Oceania Finals of the qualifiers. They won the tie with a 2-0 [13-11 Bind and 13-4 Split] scoreline and qualified for the LAN event in Spain.

Congrats to Team Mama's Boys who take out the top seed and prizes of our #RedBullCampusClutch NZ qualifiers!

#2 - BTR

BTR qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship after beating UTD Rainbows in the North America Regional Finals. They won the tie by a 2-1 margin and qualified for the LAN event in Spain.





After a wild knockout match against the U.S., BTR has won another round of Red Bull Campus Clutch (they just KEEP winning) and is only one step away from being the best collegiate VALORANT team in the world





#3 - VAC Kimchi

VAC Kimchi qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship after beating UST Teletigers in the East-Asia Final with a 2-1 [9-13 Haven, 13-9 Ascent, and 13-10 Split] scoreline.

VAC Kimchi (Image via Twitch/RedBull)

#4 - MAXD

MAXD secured a flawless victory against Villainous in the South-Asia finals and will represent their region in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship. They beat Villainous with a 13-6 and 13-8 scoreline in Bind and Ascent, respectively.

GG PK 🇵🇰 win 2-0 vs IND 🇮🇳 in Redbull Campus Clutch Qualifier Finals and qualify for the LAN in Spain.





#5 - Anubis Gaming

Anubis Gaming qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship from the African and West Asian region. The team defeated Team Duelist in the finals with a 2-1 scoreline.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICAN CHAMPIONS











#6 - Bedel Ödeyenler

Bedel Ödeyenler is the champion of Europe's East region. The team beat Infinite in the finals by a 2-0 [13-7 Ascent and 13-5 Icebox] margin and qualified for the LAN event in Spain.



#7 - Platoon

Platoon swept past Kung in Europe North's final and qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship Finals in Spain. The team won with a 13-8 and 13-9 scoreline on Haven and Icebox.



#8 - PXL Esports

PXL Esports qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship by defeating Angry Titans Academy in the Europe Central final. The team won the tie with a 2-1 [13-9 Bind, 10-13 Ascent and 13-3 Split] scoreline.

#9 - Project S

Project S secured its place in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship after defeating Discoteca in the Europe West final with a 2-0 [13-1 Ascent and 13-10 Haven] scoreline. The team will represent the region in Spain next month.

GG! Portugal vai à Final Mundial do Red Bull Campus Clutch





#10 - Odin e Amigos

Odin e Amigos secured a flawless victory against Cataclysm Team in the Latin American finals and qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship starting next month. The team won against Cataclysm Team on Ascent by a 16-14 scoreline and on Haven with a 13-9 scoreline.

Spain.dl, the regional champions of Spain, and SJSU Blue, the regional champions of the United States, will join these 10 teams in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship in Madrid, Spain.

