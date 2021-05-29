Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals: Villainous emerge champions by clean sweeping 7SINS in the Grand-finals 

Villainous are the champions of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals after beating 7SINS 2-0 in the finals.

A total of 16 teams qualified for the main event of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals. From there, only two teams found their way through to the Grand Final, beating everyone else in their path.

The official broadcaster of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals, SkyEsports, did a great job while streaming all the games live for the fans from the Round-of-8 stage. They also invited some of the big names from the Indian Gaming Community including Ankit 'Venom' Panth, Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Aditya 'Dynamo' Sawant, Shagufta 'Xyaa' Iqbal, Ketan 'K18' Patel and many more before today's final to encourage the finalists for their future.

However, Villainous and 7SINS faced each other in the finals, and Villainous emerged victorious with a flawless performance against their oppositions.

Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals, Grand-Final:

The two teams faced off in a best-of-three tie today. The three maps that were selected for today's final following the map veto process were:

Split

Ascent

Haven

7SINS vs Villainous Selected Maps((Image via SkyEsports)

Map 1: Split

Villainous started the game as the defenders on Split and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, 7SINS was able to secure just one round in their favor. However, Villainous took 5 more rounds for themselves and took the lead in the tie.

Villainous 13-5 7SINS

7SINS vs Villainous Map 1 Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

Map 2: Ascent

Villainous started the map as the aggressor and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, 7SINS took 2 rounds in their favor. However, Villainous took 4 more rounds for themselves and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Villainous 13-5 7SINS

7SINS vs Villainous Map 2 Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

With this win, Villainous will now represent India in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship. However, they need to play in the qualifier starting June 3rd to qualify for the LAN event in Madrid that will be taking place on July 17th