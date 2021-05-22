Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament kicks off today

Red Bull India is set to kick off the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament today, i.e., May 22nd, at 4 PM with the quarterfinals.

Ankit 'V3nom" Panth, Piyush "Spero" Bathla, Ketan "K18" Patel, and Devdeep "Soul Zeref" Dhar will be hosting a unique gaming stream today from 4 PM onwards for Red Bull Campus Clutch in partnership with GiveIndia & Hemkunt Foundation to raise funds for COVID relief in the country.

With over 300 universities and colleges taking part from over 50 countries, students participating in this tournament are trying to gain international recognition and experience on a new competitive circuit and put their university on the map for gaming.

Teams qualified for quarterfinals of Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament

The top eight teams of the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament will be playing in today's event.

The Red Bull Campus Clutch qualifiers in India kicked off with 12 online and four offline qualifiers from February 20th to April 13th. Winning teams from the 16 qualifiers made the round of 16 on May 15th, from which eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

These are the teams that go head to head today.

The top eight teams who will be playing on May 22nd are as follows:

Sane Clan

7sins

QQQ

Random5

ThatFiveFriends

Nasha Esports

PGE and

Villainous

All the matches will be broadcast on the Skyesports YouTube channel in Hindi and English. Fans can also watch the games on K18 and Soul Zeref's YouTube channels.

The links of all the channels are given below:

A total of 4 matches will be played today, from which the four winning teams will qualify for the semifinals. They will then battle it out at the national finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant Tournament on May 29th.

The champion team of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant Tournament will advance to the World Final, where only the very best will face off to take home the ultimate glory.

Red Bull athlete and Indian esports legend Ankit "V3nom" Panth will be addressing the eight finalist teams of the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament before the start of today's battle.

Money collected from today's stream of the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament quarterfinals will be donated to COVID relief funds across the country.

Priyanka Prakash, Head, Online Giving, Marketing & Partnerships, GiveIndia, commented:

"With our partnership with Red Bull Campus Clutch, GiveIndia's COVID response efforts have received a substantial uplift. The enthusiastic participation of the gaming community and engagement with millions of viewers will help us in raising funds that will go a long way in helping Covid patients and hospitals with life-saving medical equipment and humanitarian aid."

K18, the content creator of 8bit, said:

"I am so happy to be a part of the Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament. Plus, the situation that our country is facing, we all will be gathering for a good cause with the help of Hemkunt Foundation and GiveIndia. Red Bull is giving many young guns a golden chance to get wings and fly, and I wish them all the best. So excited for the event and see you all there. Cheers!"

Soul Zeref, the content creator of S8UL, said:

"Super excited to be a part of the Red Bull Campus Clutch stage where new faces are getting their chance to shine. Also, Kudos to Red Bull India for reaching out to Hemkunt Foundation and GiveIndia and making this event be an even better cause. Hoping to see an action-packed final, and may the best team win! See you all at the event."

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant tournament is a platform for university students to show their talent on a bigger stage. It will be interesting to see who catches the eye at this tournament and excels in the future.