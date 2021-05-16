Villager Esports Valorant Championship playoff Day 1: Global Esports become champions after beating Team Mahi in the final

Global Esports have been named the champions of the Villagers Esports Valorant Championship, after beating Team Mahi in the finals.

At the end of four days of exciting clashes, Global Esports have come away with the winners' medal and the ₹1,50,000/- prize pool. Global Esports won the best-of-five tie with a 3-1 scoreline.

The results of all the matches were as follows:

Villager Esports Valorant Championship: Grand Finals

Global Esports VS Team Mahi:

Global Esports and Team Mahi faced each other in the Villager Esports Valorant Championship Grand Final in a best-of-five tie. The sequence of five Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process was:

Bind

Split

Haven

Icebox

Ascent

Game 1: Bind

Team Mahi started the game as the attackers and secured six rounds in the first half. But they failed to continue their momentum and secured just one round after the side swap. Global Esports secured seven more rounds in the second half and took the lead in the best-of-five tie.

Global Esports 13-7 Team Mahi

Global Esports VS Team Mahi Bind Scorecard

Game 2: Split

Global Esports started the game as the attackers on Split and dominated the game from the start, securing nine rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Mahi secured two rounds for themselves. But, Global Esports took four more rounds and took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five tie.

Global Esports 13-5 Team Mahi

Global Esports VS Team Mahi Split Scorecard

Game 3: Haven

Team Mahi started the game as the attackers this time and secured six rounds in the first half. In the second half, Global Esports took four rounds, but Team Mahi secured seven more rounds and kept their hopes alive in the Villager Esports Valorant Championship Grand final.

Global Esports 10-13 Team Mahi

Global Esports VS Team Mahi Haven Scorecard

Game 4: Icebox

Global Esports started the game as the attackers on the map of Icebox. They secured nine rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Mahi tried their best to get back into the game, securing two rounds. But Global Esports took four more rounds and won the game and the tie as well.

Global Esports 13-5 Team Mahi

Global Esports VS Team Mahi Icebox Scorecard

Global Esports completely dominated the game from the start and became the champion of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship. Team Mahi and T69 ended up as the first and second runners up of the tournament.