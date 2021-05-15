Villager Esports Valorant Championship tournament playoff Day 3: Team Mahi won the Lower Bracket Final

Team Mahi have won the Lower-Bracket finals of the Villagers Esports Valorant Championship and secured their place in the Grand Finals.

After three days of exciting clashes between the top 8 teams, Global Esports and Team Mahi secured their spots in the Grand Finals of Villager Esports Valorant Championship.

Some thrilling matches were lined up today in the Lower Bracket of Villager Esports Valorant Championship for the last remaining spot in the Grand Finals against Global Esports.

A total of four matches were played on day 3 of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship, where the teams faced off in best-of-one encounters in the LB Round 2 and Round 3 matches. However, the LB final was a best-of-three tie.

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 2: Lower bracket Round 2

Force One Esports VS Enigma Gaming [Ascent]

In the first match of the day, Force One Esports faced off against Enigma Gaming on Ascent Map. Force One Esports started off strong as the attackers, taking 9 rounds in the first half alone. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming put up quite a fight and almost turned the tie around, securing 8 rounds. But Force One Esports picked up 4 more rounds as defenders and qualified for the Lower Bracket Round 3.

Force One Esports 13-11 Enigma Gaming

Force One Esports VS Enigma Gaming Scorecard

Team Mahi VS Samurai Esports [Icebox]

Team Mahi took on Samurai Esports in the second match of the day on the Icebox map. Team Mahi started the game on the defending side and dominated the game from the start and secured 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Samurai Esports secured 4 rounds. But Team Mahi secured 3 more rounds, knocking Samurai Esports out of the tournament.

Team Mahi 13-6 Samurai Esports

Team Mahi VS Samurai Esports Scorecard

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 2: Lower bracket Round 3

Force One Esports VS Team Mahi [Split]

Team Mahi started the game as the defender and was able to secure 5 rounds in the first half. But in the second half, they reigned supreme over their opposition and secured 8 rounds. Force One Esports secured just 4 rounds in the second half.

Force One Esports 11-13 Team Mahi

Force One Esports VS Team Mahi Scorecard

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 2: Lower-Bracket Final

Team Mahi VS T69:

Team Mahi and T69 faced off in the Villager Esports Valorant Championship Lower-Bracket Final in a best-of-three tie. The three Valorant maps selected following the map veto process were:

Bind

Haven

Split

Game 1: Bind

T69 started the game as the attackers, taking 5 rounds in the first half. But, they failed to take a single round after the side swap. Team Mahi took 6 rounds in the second half and took the lead in the Lower-Bracket finals.

Team Mahi 13-5 T69

Team Mahi VS T69[Bind] Scorecard

Game 2: Haven

Team Mahi started the game as the defenders on Haven and dominated the game, securing 9 rounds in the first half. Even after the side swap, T69 failed to step up. Team Mahi secured 4 more rounds for themselves and cemented their place in the Villager Esports Valorant Championship Grand-final by winning the Lower-Bracket final.

Team Mahi 13-3 T69

Team Mahi VS T69[Haven] Scorecard

The Grand-final of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship will be played tomorrow. Team Mahi will face Global Esports in the final. The finale will be broadcast on Villagers Esports' YouTube channel.