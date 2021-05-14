Villager Esports Valorant Championship tournament playoff Day 1: Global Esports win Upper Bracket Finals, Samurai Esports lose to T69

Global Esports have won the Upper-Bracket finals of the Villagers Esports Valorant Championship and secured their place in the Grand Finals.

After some exciting clashes on day 1 of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship, some more thrilling encounters were lined up today, as the top four teams faced off against each other on day 2.

Villagers Esports Valorant Championship Road-Map

A total of three matches were played on day 2 of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship, where the teams faced off in best-of-one encounters in the UB semi-finals. However, the UB final was a best-of-three tie.

The results of the day 2 matches were as follows:

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 2: Upper bracket semi-final

Force One Esports VS Global Esports [Split]:

In the first semi-final, Force One Esports faced off against Global Esports on Split. Global Esports started off strong as the attackers, taking 10 rounds in the first half alone. Even after the side swap, Force One Esports was able to secure just one round as the attackers. Global esports secured 3 more rounds to win the match and qualify for the finals.

Force One Esports 3-13 Global Esports

Force One Esports VS Global Esports Scorecard

Samurai Esports VS T69 [Haven]:

Samurai Esports took on T69 in the second match of the Upper-Bracket semi-finals. T69 secured 8 rounds as the attackers in the first half on Haven. In the second half, Samurai Esports put up quite a fight and almost turned the tie around, securing 6 rounds. But, T69 picked up 5 more rounds as the defenders and qualified for the Upper Bracket Finals.

Samurai Esports 10-13 T69

Samurai Esports VS T69 Scorecard

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 2: Upper-Bracket Final

Global Esports VS T69:

Global Esports and T69 faced each other in the Villager Esports Valorant Championship Upper-Bracket Final in a best-of-three tie. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Split

Haven

Game 1: Ascent

Global Esports started the game as the defenders and secured the advantage in the first half, winning 7 rounds. After the side swap, T69 secured 4 rounds as the defenders. But, Global Esports secured 6 more rounds for themselves to win the match, thereby taking the lead in the Upper-Bracket finals.

Global Esports 13-9 T69

Global Esports VS T69[Ascent] Scorecard

Game 2: Split

T69 started the game as the defenders on Split. In the first half, T69 secured 5 rounds. In the second half, Global Esports completely dominated as the defenders and secured the remaining 6 rounds, losing just one. Global Esports won the tie by a 13-6 scoreline and also won the Upper-Bracket Finals of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship.

Global Esports 13-6 T69

Global Esports VS T69 [Split] Scorecard

The Lower Bracket Round 2 matches of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship will be played on the 15th of May. Force One Esports will take on Team Mahi in the first match, while Samurai Esports will face Enigma Gaming in the second match.

The Lower Bracket Round 3 and Lower Bracket Final will also be played on the same day. The winner of the Lower Bracket final will face Global Esports in the Grand Finals of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship. All the matches will be broadcast on Villagers Esports' YouTube channel.