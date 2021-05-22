Sentinel's Sick believes Valorant will overtake CS: GO one day

Hunter "Sick" Mims of Sentinels recently revealed that he believes Valorant will overtake the popularity of CS: GO in the near future.

Previously, many professional players have predicted that Valorant has the potential to one day surpass Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Sick is the latest addition to that list of players who believe the same about the newer FPS.

Sick believes Riot's constant drive to improve Valorant will help it surpass CS: GO's popularity

After the massive success of the League of Legends, Riot Games finally decided to expand its trade in FPS games as well. As per the plan, they launched Valorant last June, and the game has become immensely popular in a short period.

With the increasing fame of the game, many former CS: GO professionals have decided to switch to Valorant to explore new opportunities. Many believe that Riot's tactical shooter can surpass Valve's offering in the next couple of years,

Ricky "Floppy" Kemery, who switched to Valorant from CS: GO last month and joined Cloud9 Blue, recently tweeted:

valorant is more fun than csgo — floppy ඞ⍝ (@floppyCSGO) May 21, 2021

Sick supported Floppy's words and he re-tweeted the post, saying:

Telling you man one day Valorant will overtake CS:GO. Consistent updates and meta changes keeps the game fresh. It might not happen for awhile but I believe it will. Even if Valve steps up their development, Riot built a game for long term success. https://t.co/mqwai774XK — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) May 21, 2021

Since Valorant's release, the game has always been compared with CS: GO. While many players feel Valorant is currently in a better position, some still think it can never be as popular as CS: GO.

CS: GO legend, and current streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, previously said on his YouTube live stream that:

"The beauty of CS: GO was that it's effortless to watch; you know your grandma could watch it and be like, 'oh, this person shoots this person.' But Valorant, it's still the same thing, this person shoots this person, but what's confusing about it is everyone looks the same, and everyone's casting abilities."

But he also pointed out that Valorant is much easier to play than CS: GO, which can attract new gamers in FPS games.

Riot is always putting in tireless work to keep Valorant fresh and entertaining for the players. With every new update, they are trying to come up with something new. Frequent changes and updates to the game make it even more interesting, as they give players lots of new things to explore.

Starting with 11 agents last June, the publisher has already expanded the list to 15, and from just four maps, the playlist has expanded to six.

In addition, by modifying the agents' abilities and adding new modes to the game, Riot is trying its best to keep Valorant lovers happy. If it continues to do the same, then the title might just overtake the legacy of CS: GO one day.