Shroud feels that compared to CS: GO, Valorant is rather confusing to watch

Riot Games’ valorant has had its fair share of problems when it comes to viewership, both at a domestic and competitive level.

With the way Valorant is played out, the game doesn’t exactly make its matches all that fun to watch, and content creators like Jaryd “Summit1G” Lazar and Turner “Tfue” Tenney did touch upon this point in a few of their previous streams.

And now, former CS: GO legend turned streamer Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek also took to his channel to voice his opinions about some of the issues that Valorant has when it comes to viewership.

TOP #FirstStrike events:



#1 - North America - 300k

#2 - Europe - 106k

#3 - Turkey - 72k@ValorantEsports



More First Strike statshttps://t.co/WyBcyHxgyi — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) December 7, 2020

The First Strike tournament by Riot was incredibly successful, with 300,000 viewers from the North American side of the tournament alone. But, Shroud felt that Valorant would never reach the same heights as that of CS: GO even though it has the potential to do so.

To everyone in Twitch chat meming about #FirstStrike NA Finals with sub-100K viewers:



It's actually 240k+ if you include secondary streams, YouTube, and co-streams on Twitch.



Best viewership yet for VALORANT esports 💪 pic.twitter.com/sp4l39M9fA — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) December 6, 2020

He felt that Valorant faces many hurdles and issues in its game mechanics, which makes the game confusing to watch when compared to CS: GO.

Shroud feels that Valorant will never be as popular as CS: GO during its glory days

In his recent stream, Shroud took an educated guess on the future of Valorant’s popularity and why it’s not as fun to watch as CS: GO is.

He said:

“The beauty of CS: GO was that it’s very easy to watch, you know you’re grandma could watch it and be like, ‘oh, this person shoots this person.'

But Valorant, it’s still the same thing, this person shoots this person, but what’s confusing about it is everyone looks the same, and everyone’s casting abilities.”

Ironically when it comes to gameplay, CS: GO is far more complicated than Valorant, and Valve’s shooter has a much higher skill cap and requires hours of practice to get good at.

Valorant, on the other hand, has a lot of abilities that make the game more accessible and beginner-friendly. Even though gunplay is at the very core of its mechanics, it’s still not everything in the game, and there are various ways that one can go about playing Riot’s shooter.

It’s the observer POV and popping abilities, and keeping track of those said abilities and who used them gets very complicated to follow for many viewers.

Shroud felt that:

“As great as Valorant is to watch, I think it’s going to be very challenging for a grandma to watch. But that doesn’t matter; Valorant has so many players that all it needs is the players to watch.

Just like League of Legends. League of Legends has so many players; it doesn’t matter if your grandma can’t watch it; the game’s huge. So that’s all Valorant has to as well, just make their game f***ing awesome, and the views will come.”

He ended his take on the matter on a very positive note and suggested that Valorant as an esport doesn’t need to appeal to everyone. With the ever-growing playerbase, the game will eventually get many viewers who are genuinely interested in the professional scene of the game.