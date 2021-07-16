Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals starts on July 17th 

Red Bull Flick 2021, the Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO National Finals, is going to start on July 17th. The top eight teams, coming through the online qualifiers, are ready to battle it out for the ultimate glory in the two-day-long event.

Skyesports is also ready with a multilingual broadcast for Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals.

Red Bull Flick 2021 will be live on Skyesports' YouTube channel (Image via Red Bull)

Red Bull Flick 2021 will see the return of some former players in the OG Arena

The Indian Qualifiers of the Red Bull Flick 2021 was announced on June 19th on the Red Bull Flick Frag Out Stream, a casual match-up between Team Venom and Team Antidote featuring some of the best CS: GO players and content creators of the Indian Gaming Community.

More than 80 teams have registered for the Red Bull Flick 2021 event. After four online qualifiers, only eight skilled duos have successfully qualified for the Red Bull Flick 2021 National Finals. These eight teams will face each other in the next two days for the ultimate crown. These are the finalists who will compete to be named Red Bull Flick 2021 India Champions.

Redemptions

GC Esport

Chapralis

KashmiriGamingC

ShawNk

TeamSouthAfrica

Tyranny

SuperDuperKhora

However, besides the National Finals, fans also have something to be excited about. The Red Bull Flick 2021 India Finals will also feature an exhibition tournament OG Reunite, where some former CS: GO professionals will be back in action again. Eight teams will face each other in a single-elimination method. The teams are as follows:

Excali and Psy

Skillz and SK Rossi

Amarterasu and Rite 2 Ace

Deathmaker and Antidote

HellRanger and Lightining Fast

Rafaa and Flex

HellF and Kappa

V3nom and Marzil

RED Bull Flick 2021: OG Reunite

Skyesports will broadcast the Red Bull Flick 2021 event in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Shiva Nandy, Founder & CEO of Skyesports, said:

"We at Skyesports are happy to Grassroot CS:GO once again for the community & it feels nostalgic to bring back some of the OG CS:GO players. The Red Bull Flick National finals will be exciting for the audience who love classic CS:GO action.”

Fans can head towards the Skyesports YouTube channel on July 17th and 18th at 2 PM for some epic CS: GO action.

