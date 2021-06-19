Red Bull announces return of Flick Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO tournament

Red Bull is back again with its Flick Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO tournament. Since its inception, it has exploded in popularity, so its announcement for this year has fans excited.

Red Bull Flick will see skilled duos battle it out through online qualifiers for the chance to be crowned India's champions in the National Finals.

Details of Red Bull Flick - The Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO tournament:

Red Bull Flick - The Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO was launched in 2019 with a local event in Turkey. It grew to a whole new level in 2020 via a global campaign, with 45,000 competitors from over 30 countries signing up.

Now, Red Bull is back again with its Flick Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO tournament for 2021, where duos will battle it out through regional, national, and international online qualifiers to be number one. The champion will have a chance to face their CS: GO idols in the official Pro-AM competition, the Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki, to conclude the season.

However, Red Bull Flick India will have four qualifiers, a group stage of the top 16 teams, and a national final to determine the winner. Here is the schedule for the event:

Qualifier 1 (online): June 26th

June 26th Qualifier 2 (online): June 30th

June 30th Qualifier 3 (online): July 3rd

July 3rd Qualifier 4 (online): July 7th

July 7th Group Stage - top 16 teams (online): July 10th

July 10th National Finals (online): July 17th and July 18th

The Red Bull Flick India qualifier format (Image via Red Bull)

For more information and registration players can head to this website.

Red Bull Flick Frag Out stream on Skyesports

The global corporation will host a Red Bull Flick Frag Out stream with some of the most popular CS: GO players in India to announce the Red Bull Flick - The Ultimate 2v2 CS: GO tournament in India.

Fans can watch their favorite players in action again when Team V3nom faces Team Antidote at 2 PM on June 19th, i.e., today.

Team V3nom vs Team Antidote in the Red Bull Flick Frag Out stream (Image via Red Bull)

The match will be broadcast from the Skyesports Studio in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Shiva Nandy, the CEO and founder of Skyesports said:

"We at Skyesports are very happy to bring the Red Bull Flick for the CS: GO community in India. The Red Bull Flick Frag Out will be broadcast live from the Skyesports studio in Chennai in over seven languages to reach a wider audience."

Previously, Skyesports broadcasted the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant National Finals, partnering with Red Bull. They are now bringing Red Bull Flick CS: GO National Finals to the fans as well.

