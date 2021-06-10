Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals come to an end with Team Villainous crowned champions

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals has come to an end as Team Villainous emerged champions.

Team Villainous, Winner of Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals (Image via Red Bull)

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the main event of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals. From there, Team Villainous and 7SINS have found their way through to the Grand-Final.

The tournament was played in a single-match elimination format. However, the Grand Final was a best-of-three tie.

Team Villainous crowned champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals

Team Villainous beat 7SINS in the Grand Finals of the Red Bull Campus Valorant Clutch India Finals with a 2-0 scoreline in a best-of-three tie. With this win, Team Villainous qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship.

After winning the final against 7SINS, Gaurang Yadav, a member of Team Villainous, said,

“We are absolutely delighted with our performance at the National Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch. There are exciting times ahead of us especially as we prepare ahead of the World Final, where we will be getting global recognition from the top teams across the world. We would like to thank Red Bull for supporting the growth of esports in our country and providing us with such opportunities to hone our skills and compete at the highest levels with tournaments like Red Bull Campus Clutch.”

Team Villainous' Gaurang in post-match conversation with Mortal, Xyaa and K18 (Image via Red Bull)

However, Team Villainous lost to MaxD in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship qualifier and failed to qualify for the main-event in Spain.

Red Bull Campus Clutch in partnership with Give India & Hemkunt Foundation has raised funds of more than 3 lakh rupees for Covid Relief

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth, Piyush ‘Spero’ Bathla, Ketan ‘K18’ Patel and Devdeep ‘Soul Zeref’ Dhar hosted a unique gaming stream on May 22nd, 2021 for the round-of-8 tie. The organizers have decided to donate the earnings of the stream to Covid Relief. Red Bull have earned Rs. 3 Lakhs and donated the money to the Covid relief fund.

Red Bull have also invited some of the big names from the Indian Gaming Community, including Ankit 'Venom' Panth, Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Aditya 'Dynamo' Sawant, Shagufta 'Xyaa' Iqbal, Ketan 'K18' Patel and many more, before the Grand Final of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals on May 29, 2021. Indian cricketer Riyan Parag was also invited to the stream.

Riyan Parag, Ankit Venom Panth and Suhani Shah in Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals (Image via Red Bull)

It was a great opportunity for the young university students to showcase their skills on this big stage and also potentially find a career in Esports. Red Bull athlete and one of India’s top gamers, Ankit 'Venom' Panth, said,

“I think Red Bull Campus Clutch is a great initiative because I remember during our college days we did not have such a platform to play at a competitive level. Red Bull Campus Clutch has been great as it provides university students to show their mettle at the national level. I believe this event could be a landmark event especially for the younger generations who are into esports and gaming because it is the first step for them to enter into a competitive environment. Kudos to Red Bull for supporting such initiatives and encouraging young and aspiring gamers at the grassroots level.”

The tournament was broadcast from the Skyesports studio in 8 regional languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

