Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Round of 8 results

Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals Valorant tournament started today, May 22nd, and there were some thrilling encounters lined up as the top 8 teams faced off to secure their place in the semi-final.

Previously,16 teams qualifying from the open qualifiers faced off against each other in the round-of-16 on May 15th, from which eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals. The top 8 teams faced off in the round-of-8 clashes today.

A total of four matches were played on day 1 of the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals today, where the teams faced off in a best of 1 match.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals, Round-of-8 matches:

Sane Clan VS 7SINS (Haven):

In the first match of the day, Sane Clan faced off against 7SINS. 7SINS started the game as the attackers and secured 6 rounds in the first half. But after the side swap, Sane Clan failed to secure a single round for themselves. 7SINS took 7 more rounds to win the match and qualify for the semifinals.

Sane Clan 6-13 7SINS

Sane Clan VS 7SINS Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

QQQ VS Random5 (Haven):

QQQ started the game as the defenders in Haven map against Random5. Random5 started by securing the first 4 rounds, but then they completely lost the momentum and QQQ dominated the whole game afterward and secured 13 consecutive rounds.

QQQ 13-4 Random5

QQQ VS Random5 Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

The Five Friends VS Nasha Esports (Ascent):

The Five Friends and Nasha Esports faced each other in the third match. Nasha Esports started strong as the aggressors by taking 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, The Five Friends took 2 rounds, however, Nasha Esports took 4 more rounds, qualifying for the semifinals.

The Five Friends 5-13 Nasha Esports

The Five Friends VS Nasha Esports Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

PGE VS Villainous:

PGE and Villainous faced each other on the Ascent map in the final game of the day. Villainous dominated the game from the start and secured 9 rounds in the first half as the attackers. In the second half, PGE took just one round while attacking. Villainous took 4 more rounds for themselves and qualified for the Red Bull Campus Clutch: Road to National Finals semi-finals.

PGE 4-13 Villainous

PGE VS Villainous Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

The winners of 2 semi-finals will face each other in the final. The champion of the first edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch will advance to the World Final, where only the very best will face off to take home the ultimate glory.

Red Bull Campus Clutch final day schedule (Image via SkyEsports)

The Semi-finals and Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant tournament will be played on May 29th. All these matches will be broadcast on SkyEsports YouTube channel in 8 regional languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Malyalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

As per the organizers, some of the big names of Indian Gaming Community including Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Aditya 'Dynamo' Sawant, Shagufta 'Xyaa' Iqbal, Ketan 'K18' Patel and many more will be featured on the May 29th streams.