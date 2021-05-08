Top 3 Valorant agent combinations for Ascent in Episode 2 Act 3

Picking the right agent combinations increases the chance of winning a match in Valorant. Valorant offers a large pool of agents with different abilities. It demands a lot of synergy between agents to win a match in Valorant.

The Ascent map is set in Italy and features a large and open middle area, where both teams can skirmish. It has two different sites to plant the bomb, along with a central courtyard. Last-minute rotations and close-combat fights are the specialties of this map.

With perfect agent combinations, players can easily win the game on this map.

Top 3 Valorant agent combinations in Ascent Map

#1 - Balanced combination

As last-minute rotations and close-combat fights are quite normal on this map, some teams prefer a balanced combination.

Phoenix: Phoenix can be very useful on this map. Using his curve balls and fire-wall, he can help his team enter a site safely.

Jett: Jett can be a perfect support duelist for this map. Jett's mobility helps players get the better of their opponents in certain situations.

Omen: Omen is a perfect controller in this line-up. He can outclass opponents with Shrouded Steps and can teleport between sites and move to high ground to confuse enemies.

Sova: Sova is very impactful on this map with his scouting abilities. He can also cause damage with his Shock Dart and Hunter's Fury.

Cypher: Cypher is one of the primary picks on this map in Valorant. With Spycam, cages, and trapwires, Cypher can easily hold a site and is also very useful at cutting off enemy rotations while on the attacking side.

Balanced combination in Valorant's Ascent

#2 - Aggressive combination

Some teams prefer to play aggressively on this map. In this combination, players sacrifice an initiator for a duelist.

Phoenix: Phoenix can be very useful in this line-up as well. With his curve balls and fire-wall, he can help his team enter a site safely.

Raze: Raze can be very influential on this map with his paint-shells and boom bot, which can cause serious damage to the opponents.

Jett: Jett can be the perfect support duelist for this line-up as well. Jett's quick mobility will help players get the better of their opponents in certain situations.

Astra: Astra is more of a defensive controller, which can set the balance in the team. For this map, Astra's Gravity Well, Nebula, and Nova Pulse can be highly beneficial when defending or in post-plant scenarios.

Cypher: Cypher will be the automatic choice in this combination as he can gather intel of enemy location with his Spycam and Trapwires.

Aggressive Combination in Valorant's Ascent

#3 - Defensive Combination

In this combination, players pick two Sentinels from their team in place of an Initiator.

Reyna: Some players prefer Reyna as the main entry-fragger for their team. Using her leer, Reyna can help her team get onto the site safely.

Raze: Raze can be a perfect second duelist for this team. She'll be instrumental for the team with her paint-shells and boom bots.

Brimstone: Brimstone can be very useful in this map. Brimstone's dense smoke, molly, and steam beacon can be instrumental on various occasions in the match.

Sage: Sage can be very useful in this Valorant map to slow down while enemies are trying to rush into the site. Her healing and revival can change the outcome of a round.

Killjoy: Killjoy can hold a site of her own with her turret, alarm-bot, and nanoswarm, which helps her team in defending and in a post-plant scenario.

Defensive Combination in Valorant's Ascent

These are some basic agent combinations in Valorant's Ascent in Episode 2 Act 3. However, it fully depends on the players and their comfort zones.