Cypher in Valorant: Spycam Placement Spots in Breeze

After a long wait, the Breeze map is finally available to all the Valorant players from today.

Breeze is one of the biggest Valorant maps. With two-way doors, a one-way mid-chute, and multiple entrance paths on any site, it is very difficult to take care of all the areas at a time.

In this situation, players need the agents to gather information about the enemy locations. When it comes to gaining information, Cypher is by far the best agent in Valorant and he will surely be a top pick on the map of Breeze as well.

Cypher's Spycam location spots for Breeze Map in Valorant:

Cypher's Spycam is one of the best surveillance tools in Valorant. However, making the most out of the camera requires some practice and game knowledge which helps the player to place the camera in the perfect spots.

Before we get into the guide, let’s first get acquainted with all the map callouts for Breeze.

Valorant Breeze Map Callouts

Best Cypher Spycam locations in Valorant Breeze map

1. Cam positions in Site A

A. On the middle tank beside the Mid Door:

On the middle tank beside the Mid Door

This is a great Spycam position when defending as it helps the players get a complete view of the A site. It will be very helpful to know the enemy location while retaking the site.

The whole A site view

B. On the double green box:

On the double green box

Cypher players can place their Spycam in the Double Green box. This will allow the players to get a complete view of the attacking team’s aggressive pushes from both A-main or mid.

View of both A-main and Mid

C. On the Backside:

Backside Wall

A very normal camera location. This will also allow the players to get a complete view of the attacking team’s aggressive pushes from both A-main or mid.

Spycam View

2. Cam positions in Mid:

On Mid-Stack:

On the Mid-Stack

This is the best Spycam location in mid. This will allow players to gather information about the enemy's location in mid-pillar and mid-top areas.

Camera View

3. Cam positions in B site:

A. On the B-back above the ladder:

On B-back above the ladder

B site has very few Spycam locations. However, Cypher players can pace their cameras on the B-Back above the ladder. This will allow them to view the whole site along with the mid door.

Camera View

B. On the B Wall area:

On the B Wall

Another great spot to place Spycam to collect information from the whole B Site. Players can place their Spycam in the B-Wall area.

Camera View

These are some basic areas of Cypher's camera locations in Valorant Breeze Map. As more players explore the map, more Cypher Spycam spots will be discovered.