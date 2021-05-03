All Brimstone's Molly lineups for Valorant’s Breeze

Breeze is the newest addition to Valorant's map pool and this new map has players excited to see what are all the features it has in store.

Players have already started to try out different agent compositions in the new map. All Valorant agents are known for their unique set of abilities and the right choice of agent combination is important to secure a victory.

Breeze is one of the biggest Valorant maps. With two-way doors, a one-way mid-chute, and multiple entrance paths on all sides, players need a great controller agent on this map.

With his combat stim, molly and smokes, Brimstone can be quite dynamic in this map for his team. His molly line-ups are very influential in post-plant scenarios for the attacking side.

Brimstone's molly line-ups for Breeze Map in Valorant:

Before we get into the guide, let’s first get acquainted with all the map callouts for Breeze.

Valorant Breeze Map Callouts

Best molly line-ups for Brimstone in Valorant Breeze map:

1. Molly line-ups for A-site:

A. For the Right Pyramid:

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

This is the post-plant molly lineup for the Right-pyramid of site-A. This is very useful to buy some time after the spike plant and it can secure a round as well.

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

B. For the Left Pyramid:

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Another molly line-up for the A-site but the Left-pyramid. This will also help the players to buy time in the post-plant scenario.

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

C. For the middle of the Pyramids:

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

This molly line-up is very useful if the spike is planted between both of the pyramids in the A-site.

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

2. Molly line-ups for B-site:

A. For the left side of the pillar:

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

This is one of the common plating positions in the B-site. Players can use Brimstone Molly to secure the round for their side in the post-plant scenario.

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

B. For the right side of the pillar:

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

If the spike is planted on the right side of the pillar then the players can use this line-up in the post plant scenario.

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

Image Via YouTube/B3ast plays YT

These are some basic areas of Brimstone's Molly line-up in Valorant Breeze Map. As more players explore the map, more line-ups will be discovered.