Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals: 7SINS and Villainous won the semi-finals

7SINS and Villainous have secured a place in the grand finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals.

Previously, 16 teams qualifying from 16 different qualifiers faced each other in the round-of-16 on May 15th, from which eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals. The top eight teams played a round-of-eight tie on May 22nd, with just four teams left in the competition.

The four semifinalists faced off today to secure their place in the final. A total of two matches were played in the semi-final of the Red Bull Campus Valorant Clutch India Finals today, where the teams faced off in a best-of-one match.

Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India finals, semi-final matches

7SINS vs QQQ(Icebox):

In the first match of the day, 7SINS faced off against QQQ. 7SINS started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half securing nine rounds in its favor. After the side swap, QQQ secured four rounds in its favor. However, 7SINS secured four more rounds to win the match and qualify for the final.

7SINS 13-7 QQQ

7SINS vs QQQ Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

Nasha Esports vs Villainous(Ascent):

Villainous started the match as the aggressor on Ascent in the second semi-final and secured eight rounds in its favor in the first-half. After the side swap, Nasha Esports had almost pulled up a comeback, securing seven rounds in its favor. However, Villainous took five more rounds for itself and qualified for the Grand Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals.

Nasha Esports 11-13 Villainous

Nasha Esports vs Villainous Scorecard (Image via SkyEsports)

7SINS will face Villainous in the grand finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant India Finals. The winner of the grand finals will represent India in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Valorant Championship. The qualifier will start on June 3rd. The top 10 winning teams will then travel to Madrid for the LAN event starting on July 17th.