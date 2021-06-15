Skyesports Gaming Series 7: Over 270 teams registered for Clash of Clans and Brawl Star

Skyesports Gaming Series 7 kicked off on June 14th with a prize pool of Rs. 4,00,000. The tournament is hosted by Skyesports Gaming in association with GoGame.Liv.

More than 270 teams have registered for Clash of Clans and Brawl Star. All the teams will compete in the next few weeks to take away the prize money.

Skyesports Gaming Series 7 is live on Skyesports YouTube channel:

Skyesports was founded in November 2018 and is currently one of the most renowned Esports organizations in India. Skyesports has hosted multiple gaming tournaments over the years with a massive prize pool. They recently announced Skyesports Championship 3.0 with a prize pool of Rs. 55,00,000.

However, in Skyesports Gaming Series 7, players have participated in Clash of Clans and Brawl Star. The tournament has already kicked off with the qualifying rounds of the Clash of Clans. A total of 142 teams have registered for Brawl Stars. These teams will compete across four rounds of qualifiers to make it to the round-of-16. All round-of-16 matches along with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be live-streamed on the official Skyesports YouTube channel from June 21st to 23rd.

Meanwhile, the Clash of Clans Gaming Series will kick off on June 16th. A total of 130 teams will lock horns across four rounds, with the top eight making it to the playoffs. The playoffs will be played from June 24th to 27th and will feature a double-elimination bracket. All Playoffs matches will be live-streamed on the official Skyesports YouTube channel.

Shiva Nandi, the founder and CEO, said:

"We've got a tremendous response since the first season of the Skyesports Gaming Series 2020 featuring Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans. The community of these two games are very energetic and competitive which has motivated us to host even more tournaments. We hope to increase participation from young and talented gamers"

Each game has a prize pool of Rs. 2,00,000 for a total of Rs. 4,00,000 which will be split between the top four teams. The winners will receive Rs. 1,00,000 and the 2nd, 3rd and 4th will get Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively.

