Skyesports Valorant League 2021 ends with Rajasthan Strikers being crowned champion

The long journey of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 came to an end, as Rajasthan Strikers defeated Bengaluru Crushers in the grand final.

After 52 days of Valorant matches between eight teams, the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 has finally ended. After Bengaluru Crushers won yesterday’s series against Hyderabad Nawabs, they played today’s grand final in a rematch against Rajasthan Strikers.

But after a hard-fought series, Rajasthan finally established themselves as the champion by defeating Bengaluru with a 3-2 series victory.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 grand final recap

The five Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Haven

Bind

Icebox

Split

Ascent

Maps chosen for the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 1: Haven

Rajasthan Strikers started the first half strong, securing six consecutive rounds before being stopped. From there, they ended the first half with a 5-7 lead.

Winning five more rounds, Rajasthan was up for match point with a 5-12 scoreline. Bengaluru made a small comeback, winning three consecutive rounds. But with another round in their pocket, Rajasthan secured their first victory with an 8-13 score.

Scorecard of game 1 of the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 2: Bind

Rajasthan dominated the game, securing the first half with a 2-10 lead.

After dropping just two more rounds to Bengaluru Crushers in the second half, Rajasthan Strikers secured their second victory in the grand final.

Scorecard of game 2 of the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 3: Icebox

In the third Valorant game of the series, Bengaluru finally made a comeback. While the gap wasn’t too big between the teams in the first half, Bengaluru secured the lead with a 5-7 scoreline nonetheless.

Even in the second half, the game remained very close until Bengaluru pulled through and secured their first victory with a 13-10 score.

Scorecard of game 3 of the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 3: Split

Bengaluru Crushers made an impossible comeback by dominating Rajasthan Strikers in the fourth game. Securing an early lead in the first half and capitalizing on that, they managed to tie the grand final with a 3-13 victory.

Scorecard of game 4 of the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 5: Bind

The decider Valorant game was played in Bind. Even after an astonishing comeback from Bengaluru Crushers, they fell short in the final match. With a dominating display of power, Rajasthan took the crown from Bengaluru with a 13-4 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 5 of the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Final results

Rajasthan Striekrs emerge as champions of the Skyesprots Valorant League 2021 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

With this final series victory, Rajasthan Strikers have been crowned champions of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Edited by Gautham Balaji