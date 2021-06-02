Bengaluru Crushers dominate Hyderabad Nawabs in lower bracket final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

The lower bracket final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a clean sweep from Bengaluru Crushers as they dominated Hyderabad Nawabs to qualify for the grand final.

After the group stage, the above teams, along with Rajasthan Strikers and Kolkata Tridents, qualified for the playoffs of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

With Rajasthan beating Bengaluru in the upper bracket final, the latter dropped down and competed in the lower bracket final. Hyderabad qualified as their opponents after defeating Kolkata in the eliminator series.

But in the end, Bengaluru eased to a 3-0 win against Hyderabad to make the event finale.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 lower bracket final match recap

The five Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Split

Bind

Ascent

Maps chosen for the lower bracket series (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 1: Icebox

The first Valorant game of the lower bracket final started in Icebox as Hyderabad began on the defender’s side. Bengaluru got off the blocks strong, securing four consecutive rounds. Hyderabad came back well, but Bengaluru finally secured the first half 5-7.

Going into the second half, not only did Bengaluru win the pistol round, but they also showed absolute domination, securing six consecutive rounds to win the first game of the series with a 5-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 1 of the lower bracket final series (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 2: Haven

The second game was played in Haven. Hyderabad looked to make a comeback into the series, but Bengaluru fought equally hard as the first half ended 6-6.

Bengaluru opened the second half by winning two consecutive rounds to take the score to 8-6. After dropping another round to Hyderabad, the Crushers secured five straight matches and took away the game 13-7 for a 2-0 lead in the series.

Scorecard of game 2 of the lower bracket final series (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Map 3: Split

Already down by two games in the lower bracket final, the Nawabs sought a comeback once again. But they were once again shut down by Bengaluru, who secured a 4-8 lead after the first half.

After dropping two more rounds in the second half, the Crushers clinched victory in both the game and the series with a 6-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the lower bracket final series (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

Standings after lower bracket final

Bengaluru will prepare to face off against Rajasthan in the grand final (Image via Skyesports Valorant League 2021)

As Kolkata and Hyderabad have been eliminated from the payoffs, Bengaluru joins Rajasthan in the grand final of the Skyesprots Valorant League 2021.