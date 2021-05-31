Hyderabad Nawabs knock Kolkata Tridents out of the playoffs of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Hyderabad Nawabs destroyed Kolkata Tridents in a clean-sweep, knocking them out of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 on the second day of the playoffs.

Since the beginning of Skyesports Valorant League 2021, Kolkata Tridents have gone up against Hyderabad Nawabs twice, and each time Kolkata tasted defeat at the hands of Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Strikers reached the grand finals by defeating Bengaluru Crushers. The winner of this series face Bengaluru Crushers in qualifier 2.

With this series being an eliminator, both teams had to give their all to remain in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Kolkata, Hyderabad shut them down.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 playoffs eliminator match recap

The five Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Split

Maps chosen for the series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs (Image via Skyesports League 2021)

Map 1: Icebox

Icebox has been one of the best maps for Kolkata Tridents so far. Even though Hyderabad Nawabs started strong with a 2-0 lead, Kolkata quickly made a comeback. But, Hyderabad finally pulled through and secured a 5-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Hyderabad once again opened up in the second half. Kolkata, on the other hand, cameback and tied the score at 9-9. Kolkata was the first team to set up for match point at 12-10. But Hyderabad Nawabs secured two consecutive rounds and took the match to overtime. Securing two more rounds in overtime, Hyderabad secured the lead in the Valorant series with a 12-14 victory.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs (Image via Skyesports League 2021)

Map 2: Haven

The second game of the series was absolute dominance coming from Hyderabad as they secured a 10-2 first half against Kolkata. Going into the second half, Hyderabad secured two more rounds to be set for match point at 12-2. After dropping another round to Kolkata, Hyderabad secured their second Valorant game with a 13-3 score.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs (Image via Skyesports League 2021)

Map 3: Bind

Just like in game 2, Hyderabad once again powered their way through against Kolkata Tridents. Dropping only six rounds, they went on to secure both the series and the third Valorant game with a 6-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs (Image via Skyesports League 2021)

Standings after the eliminator

The playoffs bracket after the eliminator match in the Skyesports LEague 2021 Image via Skyesports League 2021)

With this dominant victory, Hyderabad Nawabs will move onto qualifier 2 to face Bengaluru Crushers. The winner of that series will eventually face Rajasthan Strikers in the grand final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.