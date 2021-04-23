Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 14: Kolkata Tridents dominated by Hyderabad Nawabs

Day 14 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a best-of-3 series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs.

After the crushing victory over Chennai Clutchers on Day 4 of the Skyesports Valorant League, Kolkata was looking for another quick win against Hyderabad. On the other hand, Hyderabad, having already secured three previous series, looked to add another one to their tally.

Both teams entered the series with newfound enthusiasm, but Hyderabad’s Valorant roster came out on top and won 3-0.

Before this series, Hyderabad Nawabs were in the third position in the points table. Clean sweep or not, there was no way it was going to affect their place as they were three points behind Delhi Dragons, who were comfortable in the second spot.

The maps chosen by the two teams via the map veto process were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 14 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

The first map, Ascent, started at a slow pace, as both teams took time being aggressive. Hyderabad Nawabs slowly built on their momentum to secure a lead in the first half, giving away only four rounds.

The second half featured a nail-biting post-plant 1v1 situation between Hyderabad’s heliff and Kolkata’s Paradox. However, the former made short work of the situation and played patiently to secure a clutch in his name. The scoreline was 9-4. Hyderabad went to take three consecutive rounds and make the score 11-4.

It was looking grim for Kolkata Tridents when suddenly, they popped off and took home a few rounds. They showed absolute dominance going into the second half to secure overtime with a scoreline of 12-12.

But to everybody’s surprise, Hyderabad notched both OT rounds and won the first match 14-12.

Map 2: Haven

Going into the second match in Haven, Kolkata’s Valorant roster looked strong as they secured the first pistol round. However, their joy was short-lived as Hyderabad claimed two consecutive rounds.

From there on, the match went even as both teams kept exchanging the lead. But Kolkata came out on top in the end, securing a 7-5 score at the close of the half.

The second pistol round started slow but ended up in a 2v1 situation for Kolkata’s Flexx. However, Hyderabad came out on top, as heliff secured three kills and ended Flexx’s hopes of winning another round.

By the end of the 22nd round, Hyderabad’s Valorant team was again up for match point at 10-12. But Kolkata once again stopped them in their tracks and secured overtime.

However, OT went similar to the first match, as Hyderabad sealed the deal with a 12-14 scoreline.

Map 3: Bind

Having already secured the series, Hyderabad went into the third match in Bind for the additional 0.5 points. The team started strong with a flawless pistol round.

Building on that momentum, Hyderabad quickly took away seven consecutive rounds to make it 7-0. But Kolkata's Valorant roster finally answered back with three games of their own. The first half ended with a 9-3 scoreline in favor of the Nawabs.

Having already lost the first two matches, it was not looking good for Kolkata's Valorant team, as they were being dominated in the third map. Hyderabad took away two more rounds in the second half to make it 11-3.

Kolkata saw a glimmer of hope as they finally clinched some rounds to make the scoreline 11-7. However, Hyderabad dealt with any momentum change swiftly and crushed Kolkata's hopes to end the round 13-9.

Points table after the Day 14 matchup

After the Valorant series between Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs, Kolkata was left in the sixth position, while Hyderabad is third.