Skyesports League 2021 Valorant Tournament kicked off with Hyderabad and Mumbai taking the lead

Skyesports League 2021, the Valorant Tournament, kicked off on Friday 9th April, with Hyderabad Nawabs facing off against Bengaluru Crushers, and Mumbai Aces clashing with Chennai Clutchers.

Skyesports League 2021 promises to be one of the biggest Valorant tournaments in the region. After announcing the teams along with the franchise owners, and forming the roster in the auction, the tournament officially kicked off this Friday, 9th April 2021, with a massive audience.

On day 1, the first Valorant match took place between Hydrabad Nawabs and Bengaluru Crushers, while the second Valorant match was between Chennai Clutchers and Mumbai Aces. Both of the matches were streamed live on YouTube in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

Hyderabad Nawabs vs Bengaluru Crushers Valorant Match

The first match of the Skyesports League 2021 Valorant Tournament was between the Hyderabad Nawabs and Bengaluru Crushers. The rosters of the teams are as follows:

Bengaluru Crushers

Advertisement

HellrangeR

SkillZ

SkRossi

KappA

Salbatic

t1to

Godvexy

snax

SnrLx

Mizo

Hyderabad Hunters

Amaterasu

Excali

Heliff

Rite2ace

Euphoria

EdiT99

Ezzzyyy

Lordbathura

Zeref

JN

The first match of the best of three took place on Haven, with Bengaluru Crushers starting off as the attackers. They started off strong and took most of the rounds in the first half, rounding off the score at 2-10 in their favor. Both Bengaluru Crushers and Hydrabad Nawabs took three rounds each in the second half, but the match went to Bengaluru Crushers due to their early lead. The final score was 5-13, with Bengaluru Crushers picking up a 0-1 Lead.

Hyderabad Nawabs struck back in the second map of Icebox, where they started off as attackers. They got an early lead and took the first half 9-3. Hyderabad Nawabs took 4 rounds in the second half, while Bengaluru Crushers took 2. The match ended with a final score of 13-5, with Hyderabad Nawabs equalling the best of three at 1-1.

The third map, Ascent, was certainly a nailbiting one. Bengaluru Crushers started off strong as attackers and took a lead of 4-8 in the first half. Hyderabad Nawabs came back in the second half and put up an intense fight. Finally, they took the victory by a score of 13-11.

Advertisement

Hyderabad Nawabs 2-1 Bengaluru Crushers.

Chennai Clutchers vs Mumbai Aces Valorant Match

The second match of day 1 of the Skyesports League 2021 Valorant Tournament took place between Chennai Clutchers and the Mumbai Aces. The rosters are as follows:

Chennai Clutchers

Kokki

AEZ

Zold

Kubrix

Midfall

Bones

Killua

Zishu

ChoBz

DrixoT

Mumbai Aces

Binks

Strixx

notFOX

Kuzuri

Thug

Rafaaaa

ChromnZ

Mili

Fa2

Showzenn

The first match took place on Haven, with Mumbai Aces as attackers. The first half ended 3-9 and the second half, 3-4. Mumbai Aces took the round by a score of 6-13.

The second match kicked off on Bind, and Chennai Crushers took an early lead of 10-2 in the first round. Even though Mumbai Aces put up a strong fight, Chennai Crushers won the second match by a final score of 13-8.

Mumbai Aces dominated the 3rd map, Split, and the first-half score was 2-10. They won the map and the match with a final score of 4-13.

Chennai Clutchers 1-2 Mumbai Aces