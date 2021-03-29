Skyesports League 2021 unveils new teams, promises to be one of the biggest Valorant tournaments in India

Skyesports League 2021 unveiled the teams competing in its upcoming Valorant tournament, along with the franchise owners.

Skyesports League 2020 was arguably one of India’s largest Valorant tournaments. Eight invited teams, each representing a region, competed for the grand prize. Team Hydrabad took the victory, followed by Team Rajasthan in second place.

Following the grand success of the Skyesports League 2020, one of India’s top organizers, Skyesports, in partnership with AMD Ryzen and WD Black, has returned, looking to break last year’s records. With over 100 players from across the country and a massive prize pool, Skyesports League 2021 is gearing up to be one of the region’s biggest Valorant tournaments.

Scheduled to start from April 9th, Skyesports League has unveiled the teams competing for the grand prize, along with the franchise owners.

The Valorant teams for Skyesports League 2021

Skyeesports have varied the team selection format from the previous year’s Valorant tournament by opting for the auction format instead of the invitational format. The auction will take place on March 31st between the top 80 registered players.

The organizers recently revealed the eight teams along with their franchise owners:

Hyderabad Hunters

Advertisement

Mumbai Aces

Bengaluru Crushers

Chennai Clutchers

Delhi Dragons

Advertisement

Kolkata Tridents

Punjab Pinnacles

Rajasthan Strikers

Advertisement

The franchises are owned by notable esports team owners like Rushindra Sinha, owner of Global Esports, and Manoj Kasyap, owner of Team Mahi, along with talented streamers like Sc0ut_OP and Hydraflick.

Fans are certainly excited for the upcoming Skyesports League 2021 Valorant Tournament.

Skyesports League 2020 recap

The Skyesports League 2020 Valorant tournament took place from December 4th to December 29th, with players from across the region. Eight teams, each representative of an area, were invited to battle it out for the massive prize pool.

Team Hydrabad, consisting of Team Mahi players (then Velocity Gaming), won the tournament, and Team Rajasthan took the second prize. The event was a massive success, drawing lots of consistent viewers and an enormous fan following.

With the auction-based format pairing teams with regional representatives, Skyesports plans to successfully introduce the arrangement made famous by many notable sports tournaments.