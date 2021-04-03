Skyesports League 2021 Valorant team rosters and schedule announced

Skyesports auctioned talented Valorant players across India to form the eight teams for Skyesports League 2021.

Skyesports League 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Valorant tournaments in India. With a massive prize pool and talented players from across India, fans and players are excited for the Valorant Tournament to kick off.

The eight competing teams, each representing a region, were announced previously, along with the franchise owners. The auction took place on 31st March, where the teams bid against each other to form the roster.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Auction

Skyesports previously held registrations for interested players and auctioned selected players, for the eight teams to form their roster. Each team was allotted 1,000,000 Sky Creds virtual currency to bid against each other.

Introducing #SKYCREDS. @AMDRyzen presents #SkyesportsLeague2021 Powered by @wd_black ! Each team will have a purse value of 1,000,000 Sky Creds to build their team! Let's wish all the team owners good luck in forming their best team. #YehHaiEsportsLeague #SkyCreds pic.twitter.com/zyrozMPVhi — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) March 30, 2021

Each of the eight teams formed their roster following the auction, with the highest bid coming form Rajasthan Strikers, for the radiant player Mohit “MW!” Wakle, for the cost of 620,000 Sky Creds.

MW1 got the highest bid of 620,000 Sky creds! Here's wishing the player and the team good luck for the Skyesports League 2021! Who else do you think should have got the highest bid.#SkyesportsLeague2021 @AMDIndia @wd_black pic.twitter.com/wlw1cNWlEZ — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 1, 2021

The roster of the teams of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 are as follows:

Bengaluru Crushers

HellrangeR

SkillZ

SkRossi

KappA

Salbatic

t1to

Godvexy

snax

SnrLx

Mizo

Mumbai Aces

Binks

Strixx

notFOX

Kuzuri

Thug

Rafaaaa

ChromnZ

Mili

Fa2

Showzenn

Hyderabad Hunters

Amaterasu

Excali

Heliff

Rite2ace

Euphoria

EdiT99

Ezzzyyy

Lordbathura

Zeref

JN

Rajasthan Strikers

Blackhawk

Psy

Whimp

Solo

MW1

Sid

THE GAME

Kolkata Tridents

DEATHMAKER

WhiteHouse

haiVaan

Flexx

Pashasahi

Zero

Meow 16K

Paradox

Olive

Sway

Mambasr

Delhi Dragon

sMx

HikkA

BadmaN

Ghost

Sc0ut

Rebel

Rawful

Sherlock

Amox

OrangeLeaf

Punjab Pinnacles

MambaUzuMaKi

Deathrill

WEeZzEe

Azrael

HydraFlick

Scargod

Sh1vy

KnightRider

RvK

Haster

Chennai Clutchers

Kokki

AEZ

Zold

Kubrix

Midfall

Bones

Killua

Zishu

ChoBz

DrixoT

Skyesports League 2021 also unveiled the entire schedule for the Valorant tournament, which will kick off on 9th April

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Schedule

The tournament will start on 9th April and will conclude on 1st June 2021. The schedule of the tournament is as follows:

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Schedule (Image by Skyesports)

The Group Stage matches will be in a double round-robin format, with the top 4 teams advancing to the Playoff Stage. 1st and 2nd teams will face off in the upper bracket, where the winner will move on to the Grand Finale, and the loser will face the winner of the lower bracket match between 3rd and 4th teams, to face off the upper bracket winner in the Finale.

All the Group Stage and Playoff Stage matches will be best of three, except the grand finale, which will be the best of five matches. The entire Valorant tournament can be followed over on a Liquipedia page linked here, and all matches will be broadcast live on Skyesports' YouTube, which is linked here.

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 promises to be one of the biggest tournaments of 2021, and fans are excited for the tournament to kick off on 9th April 2021.