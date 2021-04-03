Skyesports League 2021 Valorant team rosters and schedule announced

Skyesports auctioned talented Valorant players across India to form the eight teams for Skyesports League 2021.
Skyesports League 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Valorant tournaments in India. With a massive prize pool and talented players from across India, fans and players are excited for the Valorant Tournament to kick off.
The eight competing teams, each representing a region, were announced previously, along with the franchise owners. The auction took place on 31st March, where the teams bid against each other to form the roster.
Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Auction
Skyesports previously held registrations for interested players and auctioned selected players, for the eight teams to form their roster. Each team was allotted 1,000,000 Sky Creds virtual currency to bid against each other.
Each of the eight teams formed their roster following the auction, with the highest bid coming form Rajasthan Strikers, for the radiant player Mohit “MW!” Wakle, for the cost of 620,000 Sky Creds.
The roster of the teams of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 are as follows:
Bengaluru Crushers
- HellrangeR
- SkillZ
- SkRossi
- KappA
- Salbatic
- t1to
- Godvexy
- snax
- SnrLx
- Mizo
Mumbai Aces
- Binks
- Strixx
- notFOX
- Kuzuri
- Thug
- Rafaaaa
- ChromnZ
- Mili
- Fa2
- Showzenn
Hyderabad Hunters
- Amaterasu
- Excali
- Heliff
- Rite2ace
- Euphoria
- EdiT99
- Ezzzyyy
- Lordbathura
- Zeref
- JN
Rajasthan Strikers
- Blackhawk
- Psy
- Whimp
- Solo
- MW1
- Sid
- THE GAME
Kolkata Tridents
- DEATHMAKER
- WhiteHouse
- haiVaan
- Flexx
- Pashasahi
- Zero
- Meow 16K
- Paradox
- Olive
- Sway
- Mambasr
Delhi Dragon
- sMx
- HikkA
- BadmaN
- Ghost
- Sc0ut
- Rebel
- Rawful
- Sherlock
- Amox
- OrangeLeaf
Punjab Pinnacles
- MambaUzuMaKi
- Deathrill
- WEeZzEe
- Azrael
- HydraFlick
- Scargod
- Sh1vy
- KnightRider
- RvK
- Haster
Chennai Clutchers
- Kokki
- AEZ
- Zold
- Kubrix
- Midfall
- Bones
- Killua
- Zishu
- ChoBz
- DrixoT
Skyesports League 2021 also unveiled the entire schedule for the Valorant tournament, which will kick off on 9th April
Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Schedule
The tournament will start on 9th April and will conclude on 1st June 2021. The schedule of the tournament is as follows:
The Group Stage matches will be in a double round-robin format, with the top 4 teams advancing to the Playoff Stage. 1st and 2nd teams will face off in the upper bracket, where the winner will move on to the Grand Finale, and the loser will face the winner of the lower bracket match between 3rd and 4th teams, to face off the upper bracket winner in the Finale.
All the Group Stage and Playoff Stage matches will be best of three, except the grand finale, which will be the best of five matches. The entire Valorant tournament can be followed over on a Liquipedia page linked here, and all matches will be broadcast live on Skyesports' YouTube, which is linked here.
The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 promises to be one of the biggest tournaments of 2021, and fans are excited for the tournament to kick off on 9th April 2021.