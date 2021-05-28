Hyderabad Nawabs win against Kolkata Tridents on Day 49 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

The final day of the group stages of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a nail-biting series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Kolkata Tridents, as Hyderabad trumped to a 2-1 series victory.

Before this series, the teams went up against each other on day 14 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, where Hyderabad clean-swept Kolkata. But this time around, this series had no significance other than the two teams testing out their might, as both teams had already qualified for the playoffs.

With both teams testing their strengths, the community got to spectate an amazing series in which Hyderabad ended up winning 2-1.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 49 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Ascent

Bind

Split

Maps chose for the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Kolkata Tridents (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Ascent

Hyderabad Nawabs drew first blood, winning the first round. But the game was tied until Hyderabad capitalized on their momentum and took the first half in their favor with a 4-8 lead.

The second half also went in Hyderabad’s favor as Kolkata trailed by a 6-12 scoreline. From there on, Kolkata secured four consecutive rounds. But in the end, they were shut down, and Hyderabad took their first game away with a 10-13 score.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Kolkata Tridents (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Bind

Going into the second Valorant game at Bind, Hyderabad started strong with two consecutive wins. But from there on, the game was tied as both teams traded rounds to end the first half in 6-6.

The second half looked promising for Hyderabad as they secured a 10-6 lead. But from there on, Kolkata Tridents secured seven consecutive rounds to tie the series with a 10-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Kolkata Tridents (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

Both Valorant teams went into the game determined to gain an edge over the other. But Hyderabad once again showed strength, securing a 4-1 lead early in the game. From there, Hyderabad secured the first half in their name with a 7-5 lead.

Going into the second half, Hyderabad dropped only the 13th and 15th rounds to Kolkata Tridents and secured the remaining rounds to win the third Valorant game and series with a 13-7 score.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Kolkata Tridents (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after the group stages

Points table at the end of group stages of the Skyesports League 2021 (Image via Skyesprots League)

As the group stages end with Hyderabad winning against Kolkata, the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs are:

Bengaluru Crushers

Rajasthan Strikers

Hyderabad Nawabs

Kolkata Tridents