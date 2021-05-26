Rajasthan Strikers win while the second series gets postponed on Day 47 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 47 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured a nail-biting first series between Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers, while the second series got postponed due to technical difficulties.

Initially, the day was supposed to feature two back-to-back series. The first series was between the Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers, quickly followed by Kolkata Tridents and Hyderabad Nawabs. However, due to login issues in the Valorant game servers, the second series got postponed to May 27th.

Both Rajasthan and Bengaluru, already securing their positions for the playoffs, went up against each other to prove their might over the other. After a nail-biting series, Rajasthan came out on top with a 2-1 series victory.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 47 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Bind

Split

Haven

Maps chose for the series between Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Bind

The first match of the series was played on the Valorant map Bind as the Rajasthan Strikers started on the attacker’s side. The Bengaluru Crushers began the first half strong, securing a sizable 9-3 lead at the end of it.

Going into the second half, the Rajasthan Strikers made a good comeback. But they were quickly shut down by Bengaluru’s aggressive pushback as they dropped five rounds and went on to secure their first Valorant game with a 13-8 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Split

The second match of the series was played in the Valoran map Split, as Bengaluru looked to cement their position at the top of the points table. Rajasthan was not ready to back down as the first half ended with a 6-6 tie.

The second half started with Rajasthan securing a 10-7 lead over Bengaluru. But Bengaluru made short work of the lead to tie the score at 11-11. After trading two more rounds, the game was set for the first overtime.

But in overtime, Rajasthan won two consecutive rounds to secure the second game in their name with a 14-12 score.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Haven

The third and decided match of this Valorant series was played at Haven. AS both teams looked to secure the series to their name, the first half went even before Rajasthan gained some lead to finish the half with a 5-7 score.

Similarly, the second half took off as Bengaluru had to catch up and tie the match at 11-11. Once again, the game went on to overtime as Rajasthan took away two consecutive rounds to secure both the third Valorant and the series with a 12-14 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Rajasthan Strikers and Bengaluru Crushers (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 47 series

Points table after the day 47 series in the Skyesports League 2021 (Image via Skyesports League)

Even though the Rajasthan Strikers secured a Valorant series to tie points with the Bengaluru Crushers, they could not get to the first position. However, their match-up in the playoffs is inevitable, with both sitting in the top two spots.