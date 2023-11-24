Red Bull Showdown: Renowned Indian gamers square off in cricket

Following the massive success of the Red Bull M.E.O Season 6, the popular drinks company is gearing up to host the second season of the Showdown cricket match in Mumbai, which will feature popular Indian gaming personalities from the BGMI and PC gaming community. Gamers across the country are buzzing with excitement as they look forward to watching their favorite streamers play cricket.

Everything that you need to know about the Red Bull Showdown cricket match

Cricket fever is on in India as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 recently concluded, with Australia winning the tournament and the Indian team finishing as runners-up. To continue the legacy, Red Bull is organizing a cricket match featuring top gaming creators today (November 24) at 5 pm IST. The match will be hosted by Angad Singh Ranyal and Rohit Varghese.

Unlike normal cricket matches, no audience will be allowed to watch the match in Mumbai. However, cricket and gaming fans can catch the stars live on the YouTube channel of Red Bull Game On.

The teams (Team V3nom and Team Techno) were decided during the livestream hosted on November 20. The one-of-a-kind match will feature both popular male and female gamers and content creators. Here's a look at the gamers participating in the Red Bull Showdown 2023 cricket match between Team Techno and Team Venom:

Team V3nom

Ankit "V3nom" Panth Jonathan "Johnny" Amaral Deepanshi "Dobby" Rawat Nishant "Willy" Williams Karan "Focused Indian" Sonawane Mahek "Mizo" Syed Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude

Team Techno

Ujjwal "Techno Gamerz" Chaurasia Rishab "RakaZone" Karanwal Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker Shakshi "Sharkshe" Shetty Saurabh "Saurabh" Ghadge Shagufta "Xyaa" Iqbal Rohan "HydraFlick" Ledwani

Popular BGMI esports player Jonathan (who was the MVP of last year's cricket match) will be looking to showcase another great performance. Meanwhile, other top players from last year, Sharkshe and LolzZz, will feature in the same team this time and will be hoping to win the title.

Unfortunately, popular YouTubers like Ketan "K18" Patel, Ocean Sharma, and Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare will be missing this year's event.

It remains to be seen how the two captains, V3nom and Techno, perform in the match. Fans are hoping to see their favorite gaming stars showcase a memorable performance.