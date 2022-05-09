Red Canids vs. PSG Talon League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 1: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on the opening day of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between the Red Canids and PSG Talon. This is a match between dark horses and underdogs, as both teams have great potential.

PSG Talon is a team that has always showcased interesting performances across tournaments. However, Red Canids did end up showing a lot of class despite falling short back at Worlds 2021.

In any case, both these teams will be looking for a fresh start and to prove to the world that no one should take them lightly.

Preview of Red Canids vs. PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

Despite being one of the strongest rosters from the Brazilian League of Legends scene, Red Canids did not have a dominant Spring Split. In fact, the team finished third with eleven wins and seven losses.

However, the team started to pick up steam once the playoffs began. Red Canids initially lost to KaBuM esports and then dropped to the lower bracket, after which they defeated Liberty, Furia Esports, KaBuM, and Pain Gaming to win the CBLOL Spring Split.

It was a spectacular run in the lower bracket, as has been the case with several teams that qualified for League of Legends MSI 2022.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, has been the undisputed king of League of Legends PCS 2022 Spring Split. Not only did this team win the regular season with sixteen wins and just two losses, but they only lost one game in the playoffs before winning the entire tournament.

Despite Maple leaving the squad, expectations from PSG Talon are high as it looks like this team is much stronger and is capable of defeating big guns like Royal Never Give Up at MSI 2022.

In terms of predictions, PSG Talon is a much stronger team and should be grabbing an easy victory against the Red Canids.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon and Red Canids have never faced each other in an official tournament in the past.

Previous results

Previously, Red Canids faced Pain Gaming in the finals of League of Legends CBLOL 2022 Spring Split and grabbed a 3-2 victory.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, faced CTBC Flying Oyster and also grabbed a 3-2 victory as well.

Livestream details

Red Canids vs. PSG Talon will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on May 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM PT/6:30 PM IST/1:00 PM GMT.

MSI 2022 rosters

PSG Talon

Hanabi - Top

Juhan - Jungle

Bay - Mid

Unified - ADC

Kaiwing - Support

Red Canids

GUIGO - Top

Aegis - Jungle

Grevthar - Mid

Avenger - Mid

Titan - ADC

Jojo - Support

