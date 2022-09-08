Red Dead Online offering month-long Trader bonuses and more

Rockstar Games has released another weekly Red Dead Online update, which includes several new bonuses and discounts for players. From month-long Trader bonuses to three new Telegram Missions, there is something for everyone this time around.

Red Dead Online players should not waste any time and quickly take advantage of these new deals.

Month-long Trader bonuses, three new Telegram missions, and many more offers in Red Dead Online this month

Red Dead Online players should take extra care of their hides and furs this month. This is because all Trader sales are paying out 2X RDO$ and XP for these items.

Meanwhile, selling Perfect Carcasses, Pelts, Skins, and Hides to the Butcher will yield 50% more Trader Raw Materials and 50% more RDO$.

Players will also have access to a new Trader-exclusive Free Roam event. In this event, they will have to work with other Traders to eliminate bandits who have captured a trading route. The reward upon completion is 2x RDO$ and XP.

Players who complete a Free Roam event each week this month will also receive the following clothing items:

September 6 – 12: Furred Gloves

September 13 – 19: Morning Tailcoat

September 20 – 26: Darned Stockings

September 27 – October 3: Cardozo Vest

When players complete a Trade sale every week this month, they will receive a new outfit called Military Surplus 2, which will be available in the Wilderness Outfitters. Players will also receive an RDO$50 incentive for delivering goods each week.

All the rewards and offers will be sent to players within 72 hours after completion.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, new Hardcore Telegram Missions and Showdown Maps: Get Trader bonuses all month long, including 2X RDO$ and XP on all Trader Sales, 50% more Raw Materials and RDO$ for Perfect Carcasses, Pelts, Skins, and Hides, and Double Rewards in Trade Route.Plus, new Hardcore Telegram Missions and Showdown Maps: rsg.ms/f0396a7 Get Trader bonuses all month long, including 2X RDO$ and XP on all Trader Sales, 50% more Raw Materials and RDO$ for Perfect Carcasses, Pelts, Skins, and Hides, and Double Rewards in Trade Route.Plus, new Hardcore Telegram Missions and Showdown Maps: rsg.ms/f0396a7 https://t.co/sGelUHNaNf

Additionally, Red Dead Online players who complete the Trade route event this month will get three potent Herbivore Bait, which they can use during their hunts.

Depending on the size and requirements of the operation, Traders can obtain five Gold Bars off the price of the Butcher's Table and 40% off any of the three Trader Wagons.

Players will also get three new hardcore Telegram Missions called Bad Fait, Strong Medicine, and Sow and Reap. They can access them from Camp Lockbox or the local Post Office. These missions can now be launched from the Player Menu.

Existing Telegram missions, such as Rich Pickings, Outrider, and A One Horse Deal, will now take place in new regions. They will provide players with double RDO$ and XP for the next two weeks.

The Red Dead Online update has many more offers and discounts. Players can check out the official announcement on Rockstar Games' website for all the details.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh