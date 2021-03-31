Red Dead Redemption 2 has been the go-to game for anyone who wants to live life in the old Western world. The online version, Red Dead Online, has garnered a lot of fans in the gaming world.

Needless to say, Red Dead Online comes up with updates from time to time. While most of them are not major content updates, almost all come up with discounts to keep players engaged.

Red Dead Online update patch notes: Care packages and role bonuses

Take advantage of bonuses for Naturalists, Collectors, and Bounty Hunters alike this week in Red Dead Online.



Plus, all Red Dead Online players will receive a seasonal care package delivered to their Camp Lockbox:https://t.co/MU5cAPevHg pic.twitter.com/vhr8seUl3L — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 30, 2021

To celebrate Easter, a recent update was released by Rockstar Games, which offered role bonuses for Bounty Hunters, Collectors, and Naturalists. The reward for each role is given in short below:

Bounty Hunters

A Navy Revolver for Bounty Hunters (Image via GTA Base)

Licensed Head Hunters can get a 50% bonus on cash payouts for every Bounty. Bounty Hunters above Rank 5 will get a special offer for the Navy Revolver.

Collectors

A 50% cash bonus over and above the usual payout for Collectors (Image via GTA Base)

Collectors who complete the Weekly Egg Hunt Collection will receive a 50% cash bonus over and above their usual payout. Perceptive Collectors who will participate in the Condor Egg Free Roam event will get a discount on a Novice or Promising Collector item as per their preference.

Naturalist

Triple the usual RDO$ and Naturalist XP for Naturalists is in the offing (Image via GTA Base)

If naturalists successfully sell Black-Tailed Jackrabbit samples, they will triple the usual RDO$ and Naturalist XP.

Apart from that, there are various limited-time discounts that the update revealed, like:

Bounty Hunter License (5% off)

Bounty Hunter Outfits (40% off)

Bounty Wagon (40% off)

Collector’s Bag (5% off)

Collector Outfit (40% off)

Collector’s Saddle Bag, Collector’s Maps, and Refined Binoculars (40% off)

Moreover, all Red Dead Online players will receive a seasonal care package delivered to their Camp Lockbox. This care package will include 3 Chocolate Bars, 3 Wild Carrots, 5 Gun Oil, 2 Potent Health Cures, and 5 Special Horse Revivers.

Limited-time items in Red Dead Online include Cardozo Vest, Leavitt Jacket, Hope Man Vest, Menasco Hat, Owanjila Hat, Manteca Hat, Lister Hat, Covington Hat, and Bowyer Boots.

