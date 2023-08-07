Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Switch announced: Release date, features, price, and more

The beloved western classic Red Dead Redemption along with its expansion Undead Nightmare is officially coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this month. While Rockstar is yet to confirm performance and quality details, it is certain that this is neither a remaster nor a remake as many fans were hoping for. The port is being developed by Double Eleven Studios, known for their works on Minecraft Dungeons as well as ongoing development on Fallout 76.

Originally launched back in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and PS3, the story follows John Marston as the last surviving remanence of the Wild West, as it is being devoured by the growth of civilization. As the game was never released on PC, it has become more or less inaccessible over the last decade.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.

The follow-up Red Dead Redemption II released in 2018 and takes place before the events of the original game. The re-release of the original title on PS4 and Nintendo Switch is sure to find a new audience along with returning fans of the series.

Release date

Red Dead Redemption is set to release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023, digitally. The game will also have a physical release starting October 13. The game is already available on PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop to add to the wishlist.

Price

Red Dead Redemption along with its expansion Undead Nightmare will be priced at $49.99 on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Considering it is a port of a decade-old title with no mention of enhancement graphically or otherwise, the price tag may seem a bit high, even though it includes the expansion.

New features

According to Rockstar, the game appears to be simply a port of the original PS3 / Xbox 360 title, without any graphical enhancement. As such players can expect the single-player game to very closely resemble the original with hopefully higher resolution and stable framerate.

As for new features, the title includes newly supported languages for time first time, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Is Red Dead Redemption coming to PS5 or Xbox?

Unfortunately, this release of Red Dead Redemption is only for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, the PS4 version will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Klobrille @klobrille ICYMI: Red Dead Redemption runs at 4K on Xbox Series X and at 1440P on Xbox Series S via the Heutchy method. pic.twitter.com/3fovNtpRh3

As for Xbox, the original Xbox 360 version of the title was added to Xbox's backward compatibility program back in 2016, along with enhancements for Xbox One. As such that version is playable on both Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.

Is Red Dead Redemption coming to PC?

The original RDR is only one of few Rockstar games to not get released on PC down the line. Unfortunately, that might not change any time soon as RDR isn't coming to PC anytime soon.

The sequel was released on PC a year later and it garnered a massive fanbase over the year. As such, not releasing this title on the platform continues to be Rockstar's one of the rarest missed opportunities. Hopefully, it'll eventually be released on PC down the line.

Is Red Dead Redemption a remake or a remaster?

Red Dead Redemption PS4 and Nintendo Switch release is neither a remaster nor a remake, it is simply a port of the original PS3 Xbox 360 title. Fans of the series were holding hope for an RDR remake or remaster as it has been over a decade and a major section of the original games assets and maps were already in RDR2.

Rockstar's previous attempt with a remake/remaster was a disaster in Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. The title was not only buggy and unoptimized at launch, but it also AI-aided visual 'enhancement' ruined the original title's appeal in many fans' opinion. Here's hoping this game's release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, won't share the same fate.