Release date for Dragon's Dogma 2 is still unknown

It's been a long wait for Dragon's Dogma fans to see a sequel. The original game came out in 2012, giving them a unique take on the action RPG genre. Since then, the franchise has stayed relatively quiet.

Well, that silence has finally ended. Dragon's Dogma will have a follow-up title. The developers spoke about it at an anniversary event, but nobody knows when it will be released.

Dragon's Dogma sequel gets announced at 10-year anniversary event

This year will mark the tenth anniversary of Dragon's Dogma. Capcom had an event where the Japanese video game developer and publisher looked back on the game and its success to celebrate the occasion. At this event, they finally revealed their plans for the sequel.

It looks like this title is very much in its early development stages. No trailer, gameplay, or even small footage clips were shown for this sequel. It's quite likely that a trailer will drop when they have more footage to show.

The sequel to Dragon's Dogma has been rumored for quite a while. Capcom suffered a ransomware attack last year, through which some secret documents were leaked.

This revealed a handful of projects of the developer, like the Resident Evil VR game. Dragon's Dogma was also mentioned among these projects.

The original title is known for expansive boss battles (Image via Capcom)

Although the original game was released a decade back, the fandom has survived thanks to the attention given to it by the Netflix series, which adapted its story.

The ten-year anniversary gave a platform for the developers to talk about what makes this game unique and why so many fans are excited about its sequel. Part of what the company wants to do is create a single-player experience that feels like multiplayer.

Though that sounds like a headache to think about, the publishers were able to explain it. The player basically has allies at all times. These allies can help take down large enemies and do other helpful actions. Therefore, the character feels like they're playing with more people, although they're by themselves.

They also had a unique approach to boss fighting. Many enemies have ways by which users can climb on top of them. This is because the developers were tired of seeing humongous bosses who could only be hit at the ankles.

