"REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK" - Ludwig buys Twitter Blue to check out a new feature, regrets his decision

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren revealed that he had taken to the brand new Twitter Blue. For those unaware, Twitter Blue is a recently introduced feature on the platform that allows users to get access to certain features such as editing tweets - something that has eluded users since Twitter's inception. Readers should also note that this feature is only available on iOS devices as of now and is a monthly paid service.

Ludwig, who is always open to trying new things, gave it a try. According to the 27-year-old streamer, the feature did not work for him. Taking to his socials, he stated that upon buying the subscription:

"IT REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK"

Ludwig tries out Twitter Blue and claims it didn't work

Social media personality Ludwig proved that he doesn't shy away from making a change or two when he boldly moved from Twitch to YouTube in 2021. Staying in a similar vein, the streamer decided to try out the brand-new feature introduced by Elon Musk.

However, it appears that his experiment has not worked out. Ahgren declared:

Earlier this week, he also stated:

"I thought buying verification for $8/month was brain dead and no one would do it. But then I woke up a dozen DMs from people who paid for verification JUST so I’d read their message."

Twitter has been a volatile bedrock over the past couple of weeks. Since acquiring the blue platform, Elon Musk has revealed that he will be initiating several new features, some of which by his own admission will not stick if it doesn't work out.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



However, the most debated topic of discussion has been Elon Musk's proposal to introduce a paid subscription for the age-old Twitter blue checkmark. In October 2022, the Tesla CEO revealed that users would be required to pay $8 to attain the blue tick mark. The symbol traditionally represents accounts that are notable or famous.

Fans share their reaction to Ludwig's tweet

Upon seeing Ludwig's unsuccessful experience with Twitter Blue, users flocked in to share their opinions. Multiple content creators also chimed in to share their thoughts. Among them were the likes of Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" and Minecraft gamer Clay "Dream."

Here's what they had to say:

Other users had their say as well. Here are some of the replies:

As stated earlier, since many of the features are in the development stage, they are expected to chop and change over the course of the next few weeks.

