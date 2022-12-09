Replaced at The Game Awards 2022: A beautifully lit 2.5D world awaits players in 2023

Players got a new look at the world of Replaced, coming from the developers at Sad Cat Studios, after the title was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances arising from the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. The latest clip was showcased at The Game Awards 2022, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A warm color palette douses the frames of the new clip of Replaced shown at The Game Awards 2022, beginning with a look at various newspaper clippings detailing "Radiation kills thousands." A desolate world and its visual glory are beautifully depicted in the short video in the form of pixel art.

The Game Awards @thegameawards #TheGameAwards This team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine worked tirelessly on @replacedgame, even as war invaded their homes and private lives. We consider ourselves lucky to have a sneak peak at their beautiful new game. Coming to you in 2023! @sadcatstudios This team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine worked tirelessly on @replacedgame, even as war invaded their homes and private lives. We consider ourselves lucky to have a sneak peak at their beautiful new game. Coming to you in 2023! @sadcatstudios #TheGameAwards https://t.co/DrqJrW1AQ7

A number of characters and dialogs are showcased, with players also looking at a few fighting sequences too. The official description for the game states that it is a sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where players are stepping into the shoes of an artificial intelligence living in a human body against its wishes.

It is set in an alternative 1980s where players will live the dystopian tale and try to figure out the mysteries that abound in the city they find themselves in. The game is slated to arrive on the Xbox One & Series X|S and PC in 2023.

