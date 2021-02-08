Reports suggest yet another DC Comics character will be 'zooming' in on Fortnite 

The latest entry among Fortnite's DC Comics character is The Flash, who will arrive in the game with his own skin before the end of Season 5.

Epic Games' Fortnite has been at the center of some mind-bending crossovers since its inception. Players witnessed an entire season dedicated to Marvel with everyone's favorite MCU characters descending upon the Fortnite Island.

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A shared an update on Twitter confirming the piece of news which was earlier shared by credible Fortnite leaker, Hypex.

While this piece of news hasn't been reported directly by Epic, several credible leakers and players have reported it's definitely on the table.

Fortnite might witness yet another intriguing crossover

Since the battle royale's inception in 2017, Fortnite has seen some amazing crossovers, including those with Star Wars, The Walking Dead, God of War, and even Stranger Things.

Flash isn't the first DC Comics character to appear in the game. Previously, The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Green Arrow have had their skins in the game, making Flash another entry in the franchise.

Sadly, that's all the information that is available on this update. There isn't more information on whether players can bag the skin or if players will be able to purchase the skin from the shop.

Poison Ivy, Joker, and Green Arrow

It will most likely arrive before the end of Season 5. Hypex also revealed that a Flash Cup will occur on February 10. Players should be able to bag the skin earlier than expected.

It is also unlikely that the skin will be available as part of the Battle Pass as the next season is still a few weeks away. The skin will definitely generate a lot of anticipation.