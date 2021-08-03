Riot's failed attempt at fixing Shaco's bug is set to be reverted in League of Legends patch 11.16

Shaco is one of the most decisive champions within League of Legends. His Q allows him to go invisible, making him extremely annoying to deal with within games. He can gank unaware enemies at any moment, and his kit allows him to kill squishy champions very easily. Shaco can make a clone of himself that can often distract enemies, making him a tough target to kill.

However, a bug that has existed in the game for almost two years was recently patched by Riot, and it made the champion almost unplayable. His win rate has suffered significantly, and developers are planning to revert the change.

11.16 Full Preview is here!



Again, reminder that this patch will hit live 1 week later than normal. pic.twitter.com/NS4aHZG0QY — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 27, 2021

Riot reverts Shaco’s nerf in League of Legends

Shaco’s Q is something that leads to a poof where he releases an orange smoke and goes invisible in League of Legends. The issue was that his smoke was invisible in the fog of war which should not be the case.

However, this bug has been present in the game for nearly two years, and Riot finally thought of fixing it in patch 11.15. However, it seems that due to this change, the orange smoke is so prominent in dark locations that Shaco has no outplay potential.

Quick little update on Shaco's changes next patch:



We're reverting last patch's changes to Shaco and throwing in some Bugfixes to the clone as well.



1/4 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) July 27, 2021

Shaco currently has only a 45.94% win rate, which is quite abysmal. As a result, his win rate has dropped significantly as Shaco is a very squishy champion.

It practically takes one control ward to deal with him, and since his ability to deceive enemies is gone, hunting him down is no issue. People can easily kite him, place control wards and eliminate him in no time. Therefore, the developers will revert it to its original form in patch 11.16.

In a recent update, League of Legends designer Phlox said that:

"Quick little update on Shaco's changes next patch: We're reverting last patch's changes to Shaco and throwing in some Bugfixes to the clone as well.”

"Our boi Shaco's smoke poof was bugged for about 2(wew) years where it wasn't showing up in Fog. We learned about it and fixed it last patch so now it does, not realizing how long it had been out of the game”

Hopefully, this will make Shaco playable and improve his win rate in League of Legends.

Edited by Srijan Sen