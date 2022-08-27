"Riot strikes again": Twitter reacts as popular League of Legends personality gets DMCA'd and banned from Twitch for an hour 

League of Legends professional and former Clou9 coach Nick "LS" was banned from Twitch after an alleged copyright strike by Riot. The suspension was imposed while he was watching a few VODs from the ongoing League of Legends European Championship.
He immediately took to Twitter to announce the issue as fans and viewers started criticizing Riot for the move.
Formerly known as LastShadow, Nick's ban came within an hour of him starting his stream where he would have been "liveviewing" the Rage vs MAD Lions match today. After posting several tweets on social media, his channel was restored by the proper authorities.
"Uhhh Riot just DMCA'd me": League of Legends streamer reveals reason for ban as Twitter reacts
Copyright strikes on Twitch have always been a point of contention between streamers and the authorities. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA, is a law that protects against intellectual property theft in the US. Streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube heavily regulate content to prevent such discrepancies.
LS, a former C9 coach, is still heavily involved with the professional scene of Riot's MOBA and was quite surprised after getting penalized. The Twitch partner has over 600K followers and revealed the reason for the ban, stating:
"Uhhh Riot just DMCA'd me for liveviewing LEC ??? What"
The move clearly came as a shock to LS. This was followed by a series of frantic tweets from him, clarifying that he has been doing this type of content for some time now and even has an understanding with Riot. Distancing himself from any wrongdoing, he tweeted:
"Wait I'm actually freaking out lol, I'm doing the same thing I've done for the past 4 years and even had conversations about w/ Riot. My title had 'liveview' as did my overlay, it's not even like I was attempting to costream or show audio/gameplay. What the f***"
Twitter reactions
Many on Twitter came to LS' rescue and gave their opinions on the situation. One user opined that the ban might have been for the VODs he was streaming before the match started:
LS, however, argued that he has been doing the same thing during past League of Legends events without facing any problems from Riot:
The post did attract the attention of Riot's Esports Head for EMEA region, who messaged the streamer:
Viewers and fans also tweeted, noting the suspensions and often lambasting Riot for the decision to strike a dedicated content creator:
Many tried to provide solutions as well, asking LS to reach out to fellow streamers and friends on the professional circuits:
An hour after the ban, the League of Legends streamer got his account back and thanked people for sharing his tweets:
Fans can catch LS on his Twitch channel, where he gives his thoughts on the current LEC game.